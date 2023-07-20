Subscribe
BeyHive Approved: Get Into These Renaissance World Tour Attendee Looks

Published on July 20, 2023

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Opening Night - Stockholm

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

This is not a drill. Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has entered the North America chat. It is time to get those outfits ready.

Beyoncé’s ninth concert tour continues in North America. Starting with Toronto, Nashville and Philadelphia, the ultimate Bey showcase will hit an additional 21 cities from now through October.

Beyoncé’s European leg was the highest-grossing to date. Last month, Billboard reported the dates netted over $150 million, with 1 million tickets sold across 21 shows.

As “haute” as the tour itself were the jaw-dropping, show-stopping looks worn by attendees. Bad b*tches and “alien superstars” flooded social media over the past months, rocking their best for Queen Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Amsterdam

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Renaissance World Tour outfits included silver sequins, metallic fabrics, and sheer shirts, dresses, and pants. Makeup was fierce, futuristic, and fun, with bright colors, silver glitter, and smoky eye details. And the accessories topped off every look, including larger-than-life fans, chrome aviators, cowboy hats, and rhinestone headpieces.

As the BeyHive prepares for additional shows, we’ve rounded up some of the best ensembles from showgoers on Instagram. Check them out for inspiration as you plan your outfit for the iconic Renaissance World Tour.

1. Kicking It In Cowboy Boots

Source:Instagram/@ije.love1

@ije.love1 is haute and HEATED with her thigh high black and white cowboy boots and sheer top.

2. Iridiscent Sequins

Source:Instagram/@kezstylesinc

@kezstylesinc chooses a unicorn-colored sequin for her look. She tops it off with a fun bumbag.

3. Lady In Red

Source:Instagram/@dijathediva
@dijathediva did not come to play. She rocked a sheer red and sequin catsuit while going to see Queen Bey.
 

4. Silver Two-Piece

Source:Instagram/@keshynexcache
@keshynexcache’s matching silver curls and two-piece are such a vibe.

5. Cargo Cute

Source:Instagram/@extrajordanary_

It’s the cargos for us. Loving this look @extrajordanary_! 

 
 

6. She’s Iconic. And She Knows It.

Source:Instagram/@fashionjunkiie4

@fashionjunkiie4 looks iconic and astonishing in her silver boots and matching bustier.

7. Off The Shoulder And Silver

Source:Instagram/@glamberous_girl

@glamberous_girl’s silver tube dress hugs all her sexy curves. We are here for it.

8. Futuristic Babe

Source:Instagram/@gicolalane

She did that! We don’t know what we love more about @gicolalane’s outfit. The platforms, the futuristic bustier, and the ponytail are everything.

9. Studded Short Shorts

Source:Instagram/@dejmorrison

@dejmorrison’s rhinestone short shorts are giving what they need to give.

10. Bedazzled Butterfly Bralette

Source:Instagram/@bygisziegiss

Assignment Understood. Loving @bygisziegiss’s butterfly bralette.

11. Fringe With Benefits

Source:Instagram/@thedarkchilddd

10s across the board for @thedarkchilddd’s fringe outfit. From the hat, to the boots, to the glasses, her details are everything.

Beyonce Newsletter
Style & Fashion  |  Tatayana Yomary

#BarbieWorld: 11 Black Barbie Dolls To Buy On Amazon

