Dolled Up! All The Times Qai Qai Gave Us Life On The ‘Gram

Listen…for many of us, 2018 has been an incredible rocky and long year.

But lately when I’ve been feeling down, I’ve taken to social media to lean on one particular person that I know will always make me feel better and make me laugh.

Her name is Qai Qai.

You know, Alexis Olympia Ohanian’s doll BFF and “grandchild” to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.

Yes, I said “doll.” Yes, she is fabulous, and yes, you need to follow Qai Qai on Twitter AND Instagram STAT.

Why? Because she’s hilarious.

What started out as funny photos of the doll being “abused” and “left on the floor” by the 1-year-old toddler, Qai Qai has somehow morphed into a pop culture influencer whose snark and humor will have you in tears.

Now, how runs her accounts? That one’s up for debate.

While plenty of folks think Alexis is behind the shenanigans, Qai Qai herself recently told HelloBeautiful —via Twitter DMs—that is not the case anymore.

“I cut grandpa off from running my social weeks ago. changed the passwords on him,” she wrote us.

Regardless of who’s actually the mastermind, if you’re looking for a pick-me-up, here are all the times Qai Qai gave me my entire life on social media.

Enjoy…and thank me later.