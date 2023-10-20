6 Fabulous Plus-Size Pieces That Could Double As Halloween Costumes

If you’re on the hunt for a cute plus-size Halloween costume, but keep finding the same one size we know doesn’t fit all pieces, you’re in the right place. When choosing your plus-size Halloween costume this year, skip the plastic wigs and the itchy flammable fabrics, some of your favorite e-commerce stores have pieces that do double duty. Halloween is the perfect opportunity to totally transform into another person, but you do not have to turn to a big box store or a party emporium to do so. Turn to some of your favorite retailers for your last-minute costume needs.
MUST SEE: 12 Easy Halloween Costumes
Picking a fun and multifunctional piece from a retailer you shop often allows you to pick up a piece that can transition into something that works for New Year’s Eve, a girls’ trip, or even the gym. There are plenty of bold, affordable, and versatile costume options for your holiday look this year.
MUST SEE: The Best 2022 Celebrity Halloween Costumes
See five pieces that could easily be worn as instant Halloween costumes below.
Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
1. This Dress From Eloquii Gives Cruella De VilSource:Eloquii
This striped knit maxi column dress from the brand’s new collection can be worn long after you’re over trying to portray the famed cartoon character. Pair it with a fur shawl and a faux cigarette holder on Halloween. Later, dress it down with a leather or denim jacket and a pair of boots.Shop Now
2. This Nasty Gal Jumpsuit Screams Dancing QueenSource:Nasty Gal
Turn into a disco diva with this technicolor jumpsuit. Save it in your closet for 70s-themed parties or to get extra on New Year’s Eve.Shop Now
3. Travel To Barbieland In This Fun Fashionova DressSource:Fashion Nova
This affordable sequined number can be worn with clear mules and over-the-top accessories for Halloween. It can also be rocked with dainty jewelry for a night out afterward.Shop Now
4. Channel Harley Quinn In This Fashion To Figure JumpsuitSource:Fashion To Figure
Stay crazy in this zipper-front striped catsuit from Fashion To Figure. Rock it on its own for the holiday and then layer it underneath something later to pare it down. Shop Now
5. Shimmy Your Way Into The Roaring 20s With This ASOS NumberSource:ASOS Curve
ASOS is known to be an excellent resource for plus-size formal wear. This dress can be worn with a headband and a pair of oxfords for a flapper look. It can also go great with a pair of strappy sandals and a shawl for a charity event.
6. Get Your French Open On In This Sexy JumpsuitSource:Lane Bryant
Nab a racket and channel your inner Serena Williams in this black athletic catsuit. Add sweatbands to your wrists to sell the costume. Afterwards put it in your rotation of gym outfits or wear it to run your errands.Shop Now
-
These Realty TV Favorites Are Joining The Cast Of Zeus Network's 'Baddies East'
-
How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It
-
Lupita Nyong'o Shares An Emotional Breakup Post On Instagram And We Feel Every Single Word
-
Kayla Nicole Breaks The Silence On The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Dating Controversy
-
Coi Leray Does The Big Chop And We're In Love
-
Cheesecake Factory Date Goes Viral After Woman Refuses To Get Out Of The Car
-
7 Things We Learned From Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Today Show' Interview
-
Halle Bailey Didn't Announce Rumored Pregnancy Despite Misplaced 'Glamour' Quote