NYFW Street Style: 6 Types Of Statement Coats You Need In Your Wardrobe Now

The New York Fashion Week frenzy has subsided, but the style still has us talking and taking notes. The fashion girlies did not play this February.
Across the city, the streets became their runway, and the shows became their inspiration. NYFW street style was on point each day. And we couldn’t get enough!
Many of the season’s most popular trends were on display and made into unique Black girl fashion slays. HB’s editors saw everything this year, from furs, fringe, and bold colors to belts, leathers, and animal print.
Fantastical themes of whimsy and playfulness flooded the concrete jungle. You could tell fun and creativity were the categories as attendees were truly outside.
Besides trends, much of the diversity of streetwear fashion also came from outside conditions. This February’s fashion week occurred amid all possibilities of winter weather. As fashion lovers went from show to show, they endured everything from warm winter 50-degree days to rain, snow, and below-freezing temps.
So, the fashion girlies adjusted and maintained the slay. One thing that remained consistent, however, was the use of the statement coat.
Anchoring ‘fits with style, functionality, and flair, these coats made so many looks we loved to stand out. From the classic trench and long-line car coat to the cozy puffer and dramatic duster, outerwear played a critical role in street style and fashion expression this season.
See Jenee Taylor’s custom coat from Fur Real Furs, made for NYFW.
As we continue to refine our 2024 wardrobes, the strength of the statement coat is a style note to always remember. Transcending seasonal trends, coats are essential for everyday comfort, especially in cold areas of the country. They add a touch of sophistication or cool vibes, depending on the type.
Said another way, coats are the couture cornerstone of any well-rounded wardrobe.
NYFW Street Style Gallery: 6 Types Of Statement Coats You Need In Your Wardrobe Now
Thanks to Black girl style slayers at this season’s New York Fashion Week, we have a ‘moda master class’ in how to werk our outerwear. From everyday stunners to wear while doing errands to fabulous furs to make an entrance with, below, you will find six types of statement coats you need in your wardrobe right now.
1. Statement Coat: Bright ColorsSource:Getty
Bright colors can help beat the winter blues, lighten your mood, and make any ‘fit pop. This fashionista’s cropped puffer version complements the overall bold look while making the colors stand out.
2. Statement Coat: Fur FabulousSource:Getty
Call it a “Mob Wife” look, a nod to hip-hop icons like Lil’ Kim, or an excuse to be over the top, but no matter how you describe it, everyone should have a fabulous fur. This fashion attendee leans into earth tones by complimenting her chocolate brown faux fur with a monochromatic green ‘fit. Her fit includes an olive green fitted top, forest green leather mini, and a large Telfar tote.
3. Statement Coat: Fur FabulousSource:Getty
Cropped fur jackets can make as much of a statement as long-line ones. This is especially true if they are in an unexpected color. Here, a fashionista rocks a chartreuse green faux fur jacket with a multi-colored sweatshirt and wide-leg pants.
4. Statement Coat: Everyday StunnerSource:Getty
Andrea Bossi shows how to elevate a versatile wardrobe staple into a fashion week must-have. She wears wide-leg beige houndstooth pants and a matching paper boy hat with a chocolate brown crop top. Her beige coat with wide lapels and a waist tie sets off her entire look and adds instant style. To make this look your own, pick an “anchor color” to match your coat and your overall fit. In Andrea’s example, the anchor color is beige.
5. Statement Coat: Everyday StunnerSource:Getty
Layering multiple pieces in the same color family is another way to elevate the classic everyday stunner in your closet. Here, a fashion attendee uses an oversized black maxi-coat to top off a black and grey look. She wears a grey pullover, a black leather skirt, and flat ballerina flats.
6. Statement Coat: Winter WhiteSource:Getty
White is stunning to wear in the winter, though many of us shy away from it. But because of its rarity, it will always be a bold and chic statement choice. When choosing white for colder months, think of rich fabrics like thick wools, luxe cashmere, and faux furs in winter white shades of eggshell, ivory, cream, and light beige. This fashionista made her coat stand out even more with matching boots and a pillow-style purse.
7. Statement Coat: Animal PrintSource:Getty
Animal print will forever be the cheat code to creating a head-turning look. The key to keeping this look classy, however, is not to overdo the print and let it shine. Outside of the Bevza show, Rajni Jacques wears an animal print fur coat with neutral blue denim pants and black shoes and accessories.
8. Statement Coat: Animal PrintSource:Getty
Wearing a monochromatic look is another way to elevate an animal print coat and make a statement. Outside of the Aknvas show, this fashion lover rocks a brown and white cow print coat with a brown turtleneck sweater, leather skirt, and black boots. In her hand is a maroon/brown clutch in the same color family.
9. Statement Coat: Something SpecialSource:Getty
In order for a coat to make a statement to others, it must first speak to us. This can be a coat that makes us smile, a coat that is filled with custom details, prints, colors, or fabrics, or a coat with a unique meaning or design. Here, Grievy wears a quilted, multi-colored padded jacket on top of mixed prints and bright colors.
10. Statement Coat: Something SpecialSource:Getty
Here is another example of a special statement coat. Outside Brandon Maxwell, a guest wears a grey and black polka dot coat with a contrasting tan and black polka dot print set and animal print heels.
To all the fashionistas, remember to have fun with your clothes! And don’t be afraid to take risks with your statement coats in all seasons.
