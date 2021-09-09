Kenya Moore Says Attending Gregg Leakes’ Celebration Of Life Was A ‘No-Brainer’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore, Kim Zolciak, Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams may have fallen off good terms on the latest seasons of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, but the ladies were all in attendance for Gregg Leakes’ “Celebration Of Life” ceremony at The Linnethia Lounge this week.

Despite the somber celebration, NeNe managed to smile at points throughout the night as she was surrounded by friends and family who also loved Gregg. NeNe wore a a black and nude off-the-shoulder dress with black lace veil.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kenya called her attendance a “no-brainer.”

“I was there to support. Gregg never, ever treated me any differently whether I was feuding with NeNe [Leakes] or not. And for that, I respected him so much, and he was just a kind, gentle, caring, supportive man, and she was really lucky to have him,” Moore shared with ET. “Honestly, he is one of the nicest men I ever met in my life. To be there was a no-brainer.”

Other attendees included NeNe’s longtime friend Marlo Hampton, Eva Marcille and Tamar Braxton, who performed a moving tribute to her late friend.

Gregg lost his battle to pancreatic cancer on September 1, 2021. NeNe simply posted “broken” on social media where she received an outpouring of support, followed by a series of videos of her and Gregg in happier days.