Naturi Naughton-Lewis Slays In Paco Rabanne & Sarah Sokol Millinery

Naturi Naughton HelloBeautiful January 2023 Cover

Source: JD Barnes / for HelloBeautiful

I’m not a New Year’s resolution kinda gal (but if you are, here’s the perfect article for you from Emi the self-care coach). As a proud Gemini, I live in my head, which means I never stop thinking about the future and overanalyzing it over and over again. I do, however, believe in goals, and achieving them throughout the year. For this issue, we’re tapping into the power of hitting 2023 running. And Power actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis is here to guide us. 

Naturi Naughton-Lewis may only be 5 feet tall, but she packs a lot of star power. As soon as she stepped foot on set for our January 2023 cover shoot, the Power actress commanded the room with a soft yet striking demeanor. Naturi is pretty much ready for anything we throw at her, which is a testament to her acting skills as we explain our new series “Imma let You Finish,” which she masters with ease.

Soon, she is trying on looks from two full racks of clothing with stylist Mickey Boom. She falls in love with a pair of zebra print Tim Ryan boots, a grand hat by Sarah Sokol Milliner, and a black and white fringe vest — all of which she dons in our JD Barnes shot editorial to kick off 2023.

Naturi Naughton HelloBeautiful January 2023 Cover

Source: JD Barnes / for HelloBeautiful

In our cover story by D’Shonda Brown, the singer-turned-actress-turned-director opens up about when she feels most powerful, finding the power in surrendering and feeling powerless in motherhood. And when it comes to the power of manifestation, the mom and new wife stays prayed up.

“I stay in prayer, whether it be in the mornings or in the evenings or throughout the day when I feel like I just need to take a deep breath. My faith is really important to me, and I know God has brought me this far through some of my challenges, so I definitely always acknowledge that. Other things that help me feel powerful is staying close to the good people God has placed in my life: good friends, my great husband, a beautiful daughter, my good parents, my good family members. They really do help me to stay true and grounded and focused on what’s important.”

Credits:

Cover story by @signedshonda
Talent: @naturi4real
Photographer: @jdthecombo
Managing Editor: @Shamika_Sanders
Photo Assistant: @orensiddo
Digi Tech: @joshrobinsonstudio
Makeup: @camaraaunique
Wardrobe Stylist: @mikeybooom
BTS Video: @jeanlondondia @amwfilmz
Creative Director: @jbthegawd
Line Producer: @thehowellworld
Production: @theoraclemedia
Production Assistants: @ms_g__ @nateeeeeee
SVP of Content: @AllieMcgev

Naturi Naughton HelloBeautiful January 2023 Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Pink cape: Marc Bouwer Choker: Marc Bouwer Silver Shoes: Ruthie Davis Jewelry: Laruicci  

 

Naturi Naughton HelloBeautiful January 2023 Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Paco Rabanne Black trench coat: Christopher Kane Shoes: Oscar De La Renta Hat: Sarah Sokol Millinery Jewelry: Laruicci 

Naturi Naughton HelloBeautiful January 2023 Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Paco Rabanne Black trench coat: Christopher Kane Shoes: Oscar De La Renta Hat: Sarah Sokol Millinery Jewelry: Laruicci 

Naturi Naughton HelloBeautiful January 2023 Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Pink monochrome suit look Pink blazer: Magda Butrym Pink shirt: David Koma Pink pant: David Koma Pink shoes: Saint Laurent Jewelry: Laruicci 

Naturi Naughton HelloBeautiful January 2023 Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Pink monochrome suit look Pink blazer: Magda Butrym Pink shirt: David Koma Pink pant: David Koma Pink shoes: Saint Laurent Jewelry: Laruicci 

Naturi Naughton HelloBeautiful January 2023 Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Fringe jacket: Tim Ryan Boots: Esor Marie Shorts: Marc Jacobs Jewelry: Laruicci 

Naturi Naughton HelloBeautiful January 2023 Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Fringe jacket: Tim Ryan Boots: Esor Marie Shorts: Marc Jacobs Jewelry: Laruicci 

Anika Kai underpainting tutorial
Beauty  |  Marsha B.

Anika Kai Gives Us A 3-Step Tutorial On The Underpainting Makeup Trend

