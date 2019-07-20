Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most Admired Woman In The World…Duh

A new study by YouGov.com shows Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, and we’re like…duh. Our forever First Lady topped the list followed by Oprah Winfrey! Both ladies dethroned actress Angelina Jolie, who trumped the annual list last year.
While Bill Gates remains the most admired man worldwide, Barack Obama is the most admired man in America.
The former FLOTUS reminded us (n case you forgot) why she’s the most admired women when she seemingly responded to Trump on Twitter today, denouncing his divisive rhetoric.
Barack and Michelle Obama live much more subtle lives these days, but this poll proves their long-lasting effect on America.
