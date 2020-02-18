Michelle Obama Posted Up At Prom In This Wicker Chair Is Throwback Glory

Our Forever Flotus Michelle Obama sent us on a trip down memory lane when she joined MTV and When We All Vote.org’s prom challenge. The former First Lady posted her prom photo and reminded us just how far back her bossed up swag goes.

Michelle O wasn’t the only celebrity to start tweeting their throwbacks on a Tuesday. Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington joined in on the hashtag, which was created to encourage younger people to vote.

Voting has been one of Michelle Obama’s biggest initiatives in and out of the White House. And what better way to encourage teens,as they approach legal voting age, to exercise their right than combining it with something undeniable like prom fashion.

Hopefully this launches a full on trending hashtag filled with more nostalgic prom pics. Until now, enjoy these celebs showing off their prom swag.