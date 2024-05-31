In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Michelle Obama has our love and support tonight as news spreads that her mother, Marian Robinson, has died. While Marian’s life greatly impacted many, there is nothing like a mother’s love and the bond between mother and daughter.

Marian, who became a household name during President Barack Obama’s eight years in office, passed away this evening, according to a statement from the Robinson and Obama families. She was 86.

“We will all miss her greatly, and we wish she were here to offer us some perspective, to mend our heavy hearts with a laugh and a dose of her wisdom,” says the statement released on May 31.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Is Giving Fly Girl Style Vibes On Her ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour

Marian Robinson provided a sense of normalcy for Sasha and Malia in the White House; she taught them how to do laundry.

Most of the world got to know Marian through her time in the White House. With a “healthy nudge,” she agreed to go live with the Obamas in Washington, D.C., to help care for Sasha and Malia. The two were in grade school at the time, and according to the family’s recent statement, “she relished her role as a grandmother.”

Her presence in the White House provided a critical sense of normalcy and security for the growing sisters living in one of the most-watched places in the United States. (According to an interview with CBS News, she taught Sasha and Malia how to do their laundry).

Through pictures, events, and news coverage, their relationship was beautiful to watch.

Though her roles as a grandparent and mother were important to her, Marian was a woman of many talents and passions. Back in her hometown of Chicago, she volunteered for the PTA and taught her children to read at an early age. Education was vital to her, and she pushed Michelle and her brother Craig to go far in their scholastics.

The family says she also enjoyed “trading wise-cracks, traveling, and enjoying a good glass of wine.”

Michelle Obama and Marian shared a special bond.

Our forever FLOTUS is also known for her love of wine. We are sure the two often shared a glass together.

Michelle and Marian had a unique and special relationship. Michelle frequently posted loving online tributes to her mother for birthdays and Mother’s Days, to name a few.

Marian returned the same love and admiration for her daughter. She was one of her biggest cheerleaders. During a 2009 interview with ESSENCE, she said about her daughter, “Michelle has always been Michelle. And she has always accomplished whatever it was she set out to accomplish. I have always looked up to Michelle because she has been able to do things that I couldn’t do emotionally, psychologically or physically. I think she is amazing.”

Additionally, she told Gayle King after leaving the White House, “Now my saying is, ‘When I grow up, I would like to be like Michelle Obama.'”

Michelle and Marian’s bond was evident in heartfelt messages and interviews, a testament to the love and respect they shared.

Our hearts go out to First Lady Michelle, President Obama, Sasha, Malia, Craig, and everyone touched by Marian Robinson. In honor of her life and legacy, see our gallery of endearing mother-daughter moments between Marian and Michelle below.

RELATED: Michelle And Mom Cover Essence