#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Posted August 19, 2019

Harlem Fashion Week

Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful

Over the last  few years, Kheris Rogers has been killing it!

The 12-year-old went from being the bullied for her dark skin to launching her own empowering T-shirt line to being the youngest designer to debut her clothes at New York’s Fashion Week in 2018. Not to mention, the CEO was featured in her very first Nike ad last year.

“My first Nike ad,” Rogers wrote on Instagram.

“Let’s all make 2018 the year of ‘doing.’ In less than a year, I went from feeling bad about myself because I was being bullied for how I looked to loving myself completely and following my dreams. I encourage you all to ‘do’ what makes you happy and believe in yourself that you can make your dream a reality!”

 

The Los Angeles native told Teen Vogue in 2018 that she will never let her age stop her from reaching for the stars.

“If someone tells you you’re too young to do what you want to do, I would say not to listen to them. Basically, just go for it because no one can say you can’t do this. It’s what you want to do. No one can stop you from doing your dream.”

In terms of her fashion line, she is always looking to expand.

“We’re going to be adding new stuff to the company and getting new styles soon,” she revealed, adding, “We’re expanding the line now. In a few years you will see me have my own clothing stores.” We can’t wait.

As we previously wrote, Kheris started making headlines for her Twitter account, which her older sister urged her to create in order to show that her dark skin is beautiful!

Here’s what we know: The California-native continues to teach us that ALL Black is beautiful–a message that we definitely don’t hear enough of.

Take a look at this beautiful brown skin girl living her best life on Instagram!

View this post on Instagram

🚨GIVEAWAY ALERT 🚨 ⁣ I recently partnered with @Yoobi to give away hundreds of Yoobi school supplies to kids in need and to keep the giving going, I teamed up with them again to give away a Back To School shopping spree to one you! ⁣ ⁣ ✨Guidelines to enter✨⁣ ⁣ 1. Follow @kherispoppin ⁣ ⁣ 2. Follow @yoobi ⁣ ⁣ 3. Tag your bestie ⁣💜 ⁣ Sweepstakes ends at midnight on 8/19⁣ ⁣ Winner will be chosen at random and announced on 8/20 in the comments below and on IG stories ⁣ ⁣ Yoobi will follow up with winner and fulfill prizing of 2 digital gift cards for you and your bestie of $50 value.⁣ ⁣ Also, shop Yoobi.com and get 15% off using my code Kheris15 ✨⁣ ⁣ #yoobi #yoobiyou #yoobibff #giveaway #flexininmycomplexion

A post shared by Kheris Rogers🍫🍫🍫 (@kherispoppin) on

View this post on Instagram

There’s always time for an ice cream break 🍦 • 🚨Save The Date🚨 ⁣ On July 28th, my nonprofit will host its first Flexin’ Back To School BackPack Giveaway!⁣ ⁣ Location: 601 Grace Ave Inglewood, CA 90301⁣ Time: 2PM - 5 PM⁣ ⁣ There will be a panel with your favorite celebrities @issacryanbrown and @daniellaperkins and a performance by @tommytheclown and @issacryanbrown!⁣ ⁣ ✏️First 150 kids will receive 1 free @Dodgers ticket (+1 for parent)⁣ ✏️ First 100 kids will receive a free @StateBags Backpack ✏️ Hair product giveaways of @Miss_jessies⁣ ✏️ School supply giveaways by @Yoobi⁣ ✏️Live CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Medi-Caid sign-ups⁣ from @laco_dpss #flexininmycomplexion #giveaway #losangeles #kherisrogers #inglewood

A post shared by Kheris Rogers🍫🍫🍫 (@kherispoppin) on

