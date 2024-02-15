Red Carpet Rundown: Destiny’s Child Members Come Out To Support Kelly Rowland At The Premiere Of Her New Film, “Mea Culpa’

There’s still no word on an official “Destiny’s Child” reunion – and at this point, we may never get one – but there’s something about seeing the members together that continues to make us smile. That was a thought among many on February 15 as Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Beyoncé were spotted at the New York premiere of Netflix’s “Mea Culpa.”
Supporting their fellow “Destiny’s Child” member, Kelly, Michelle and Bey were among many Black Hollywood favorites celebrating the premiere of Tyler’s Perry’s newest film. Dressed to impress, A-listers slayed the red carpet and made it their runway just a day after the official close of New York Fashion Week.
Kelly, Michelle, and Beyoncé bring the heat to the “Mea Culpa” carpet.
As always, each former “Destiny’s Child” member brought their own individual style and personality out in their fits. We gagged at each one. The Children of Destiny will forever be the quintessential “IT Girls.”
Queen Beyoncé – recently spotted sitting in the front row at NYFW – wore a black and white striped hooded abstract mini dress from Balmain. The budding country artist topped off her look with mule-style black and white pumps.
Michelle dazzled in a bold, monochromatic red look. A custom two-piece from Black designer Anthony Lattimore, Michelle’s ensemble included a red crop top and pants. Both pieces brought drama with flowy fabrics, high-end design, and dramatic details. J. Bolin styled this Michelle’s red stunner.
To no one’s surprise, Kelendria defined main character energy. She wore a brown and white tweed AREA exaggerated maxi jacket over a caramel-colored hot-pants look. The fit underneath was from Black designer Baba Jagne. The cut on Kelly’s shorts and her military-esq tie elevated the slay.
We stan’ for this fashion icon.
We love it when the girlies link up. All we were missing were LaDavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. Maybe they’ll be together at Yonce’s “RENAISSANCE: Act II” album release party?
See Kelly Rowland in “Mea Culpa” starting February 23.
“Mea Culpa,” which means “a formal acknowledgment of personal fault or error,” comes to Netflix on February 23. The film centers on “a criminal defense attorney,” played by Kelly, “who must choose between family, duty, and her own dangerous desires.”
On a press tour, Kelly says the new role was one of “passion and soul.” While answering questions about the movie and her career future with FOX 5 Atlanta, Kelly stated, “I want to be doing more of this – and music. I don’t think that one has to fight with the other.”
See other celebrities who attended the New York premiere below.
1. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
Kelly Rowland gives the girlies what needs to be given with this look. From the wet hair look to the hot pants, Kelly is on trend and a moment.
2. Michelle WilliamsSource:Getty
Michelle Williams’s red suit is even more fabulous on the event carpet than in social captures. It is the drama for us!
3. Shannon ThorntonSource:Getty
Excuse us, Shannon Thornton! Because in that fitted gold dress from Bronx and Banco, this is your world, and everyone else is simply living in it. Styled by Mickey Freeman, Shannon’s look screams “sexy, golden goddess.”
4. Sherri ShepherdSource:Getty
Sherri Shepherd’s chocolate suit is a vibe on the “Mea Culpa” carpet. We love the oversized blazer with the cinched waist and her wide-leg pants. Worn without a top underneath, Sherri is sexy and sophisticated.
5. Tyler PerrySource:Getty
Black is a power color! Tyler Perry’s monochromatic black leather ‘fit demands attention on the red carpet.
