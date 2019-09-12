Jidenna’s Fine A** Brought His Bronze Beard & Henna Tattoos To #NYFW

Women aren’t the only people slaying at fashion week, the men didn’t come to play either! Rapper/singer Jidenna, who’s promoting his new album 85 To Africa, hit up the DKNY’s 30th birthday bash at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn and brought his classic man swag to the soiree.
It was a star-studded event featuring the who’s who of celebs including Kendall Jenner, Indya Moore and Kehlani, but our eyes were fixated on the man candy that is Jidenna.
Jidenna made an appearance in a baggy plain ensemble and a sexy Henna tattoo on his hands adorned with gold jewelry. And this isn’t his first appearance at a NYFW show, the Pretty & Afraid entertainer also attended Ralph Lauren’s show and Essence’s Fashion House.
But if you’ve been
lusting over paying attention to Jidenna since he debuted on the scene, you know he is a sight for sore eyes. We’re celebrating all his fineness. Keep scrolling.
1. DKNY Celebrates 30th AnniversarySource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Jidenna attends the DKNY 30th anniversary party at St. Ann’s Warehouse on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
2. DKNY Celebrates 30th AnniversarySource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Jidenna, tattoo detail, attends the party celebrating the 30th anniversary of DKNY at St. Ann’s Warehouse on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
3. DKNY Celebrates 30th AnniversarySource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Jidenna attends the DKNY 30th anniversary party at St. Ann’s Warehouse on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
4. DKNY Celebrates 30th AnniversarySource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Jidenna attends the party celebrating the 30th anniversary of DKNY at St. Ann’s Warehouse on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
5. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – September 07, 2019Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Rapper Jidenna is seen arriving to Ralph Lauren Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week at Ralph’s Club on September 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
6. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – September 07, 2019Source:Getty
7. ESSENCE Best In Black Fashion AwardsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Jidenna attends the ESSENCE Best In Black Fashion Awards at Affirmation Arts on September 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Fashion House)
8. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – September 07, 2019Source:Getty
9. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – September 07, 2019Source:Getty
10. ESSENCE Best In Black Fashion AwardsSource:Getty
11. “85 to Africa” Album Listening PartySource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 20: Jidenna attends his “85 to Africa” Album Listening Party at The Basement on August 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
12. 2019 BET Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Jidenna attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
13. 2019 BET Awards- Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Jidenna attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
14. 2017 ONE Music FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 09: Recording artist Jidenna attends the 2017 ONE Music Fest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
15. 2017 ONE Music FestSource:Getty
16. 2017 ONE Music FestSource:Getty
17. Celebrity Sightings in New York City – September 14, 2017Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 14: Singer, record producer Jidenna is seen leaving Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
18. Celebrity Sightings in New York City – September 14, 2017Source:Getty
19. Ozwald Boateng Harlem Runway ShowSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Jidenna walks the runway during Ozwald Boateng Harlem Runway Show at The Apollo Theater on May 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)
20. Ozwald Boateng Harlem Runway ShowSource:Getty
