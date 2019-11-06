CLOSE
Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet

Issa Rae’s career glow up has put her on red carpets left and right. One thing I appreciate about the star is that she finds creative ways (with the help of celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood) to wear her natural hair. When I see her in the public eye, I love the way she incorporates braided styles, textured ponytails, structured updo’s and more. She’s a natural hair maven and become one naturalista we love to watch! If you’re looking for a little natural hair inspo for your Type 4 hair, look no further than Issa Rae. We rounded up 25 of her best natural hair moments on the red carpet. Which ones are the most memorable for you? Sound off in the comment section below.

1. ISSA RAE

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16 Source:Getty

2. ISSA RAE

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16 Source:Getty

3. ISSA RAE

2019 Webby Awards Source:Getty

4. ISSA RAE

2019 Webby Awards Source:Getty

5. ISSA RAE

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-UNIVERSAL-LITTLE Source:Getty

6. ISSA RAE

The Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Little" - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. ISSA RAE

Atlanta Red Carpet Screening Of "Little" With Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, Will Packer And Tina Gordon At Regal Atlantic Station Source:Getty

8. ISSA RAE

Atlanta Red Carpet Screening Of "Little" With Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, Will Packer And Tina Gordon At Regal Atlantic Station Source:Getty

9. ISSA RAE

2018 ComplexCon - Day 2 Source:Getty

10. ISSA RAE

2018 ComplexCon - Day 2 Source:Getty

11. ISSA RAE

Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Source:Getty

12. ISSA RAE

Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Source:Getty

13. ISSA RAE

Insecure FYC Source:Getty

14. ISSA RAE

Insecure FYC Source:Getty

15. ISSA RAE

Cannes Lions Festival 2018: Day 5 Source:Getty

16. ISSA RAE

Premiere Of Disney's "A Wrinkle In Time" - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. ISSA RAE

Premiere Of Disney's "A Wrinkle In Time" - Arrivals Source:Getty

18. ISSA RAE

2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

19. ISSA RAE

2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

20. ISSA RAE

LinkedIn Hosts A Panel Discussion With Issa Rae And Chelsea Handler Source:Getty

21. ISSA RAE

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Black Panther" - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. ISSA RAE

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Black Panther" - Arrivals Source:Getty

23. ISSA RAE

Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Source:Getty

24. ISSA RAE

Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2018 - Arrivals Source:Getty

25. ISSA RAE

Celebrities Visit Build - April 2, 2019 Source:Getty
