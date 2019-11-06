Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet

Issa Rae’s career glow up has put her on red carpets left and right. One thing I appreciate about the star is that she finds creative ways (with the help of celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood) to wear her natural hair. When I see her in the public eye, I love the way she incorporates braided styles, textured ponytails, structured updo’s and more. She’s a natural hair maven and become one naturalista we love to watch! If you’re looking for a little natural hair inspo for your Type 4 hair, look no further than Issa Rae. We rounded up 25 of her best natural hair moments on the red carpet. Which ones are the most memorable for you? Sound off in the comment section below.
1. ISSA RAESource:Getty
2. ISSA RAESource:Getty
3. ISSA RAESource:Getty
4. ISSA RAESource:Getty
5. ISSA RAESource:Getty
6. ISSA RAESource:Getty
7. ISSA RAESource:Getty
8. ISSA RAESource:Getty
9. ISSA RAESource:Getty
10. ISSA RAESource:Getty
11. ISSA RAESource:Getty
12. ISSA RAESource:Getty
13. ISSA RAESource:Getty
14. ISSA RAESource:Getty
15. ISSA RAESource:Getty
16. ISSA RAESource:Getty
17. ISSA RAESource:Getty
18. ISSA RAESource:Getty
19. ISSA RAESource:Getty
20. ISSA RAESource:Getty
21. ISSA RAESource:Getty
22. ISSA RAESource:Getty
23. ISSA RAESource:Getty
24. ISSA RAESource:Getty
25. ISSA RAESource:Getty
More From HelloBeautiful