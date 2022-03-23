Red Carpet Rundown: These Celebrities Shut Down The iHeartRadio Awards

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Last night, melanin was on full display at the iHeartRadio Awards. Hosted by the Hip Hop community’s national treasure LL Cool J, the rapper kept things light with music and took some time to acknowledge the situation in Ukraine. “Our prayers are with the innocent people who have lost their lives as the result of this terrible war and with the Ukrainian citizens. They are all living through this crisis every day, and I think it’s very important that we send our prayers and our love to them and let them know that we stand with them. We join the Ukrainian people and wish you a speedy and just resolution,” he said.

The night was filled with riveting performances from some of our favorite musicians. From Lil Nas X to Megan Thee Stallion, the celebration of good music was in full swing. Although the actual awards show is fun to watch, we’re here for the fashion. The celebrities lit up the red carpet with their fun styles. While some stars opted for gorgeous gowns, others wore a more casual look.

If you missed all the fashionable goodness that occurred at last night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, you’re in luck. We’re counting down 10 of the best looks to grace the carpet.