Megan Thee Stallion Keeps It Cute In Chanel Mesh Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion was on the scene today in a super cute Chanel ensemble that’s perfect for Spring!

Taking to Instagram, the Savage rapper was out and about in Denver as she rocked a black mesh Chanel dress with the double c emblem throughout. She rocked a long-sleeved white t-shirt underneath the mini dress and accessorized the look with a white Chanel purse. She added black and diamond-encrusted Chanel shades to the look, donned tear drop diamond-encrusted Chanel earrings, and a blinged-out Chanel necklace to the fashionable mix. As for her hair, she wore her locs parted over to one side of her face and donned loose curls that fell below her shoulder.

Check out the high fashion look below.

Meg’s 27.9 million Instagram followers were loving the look on the self-proclaimed hot girl as many of them flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “You’re cute asf😍,” wrote one fan while another commented, “I love this outfit!! And you 🔥❤️ #baddest,” and another wrote, “Loveeeee.”

Knowing that Megan’s style is certainly sexy, the rapper sat down with The Jasmine Brand a few weeks ago to define her sexuality, making it clear that her style, including her music, dance performances, and image, have nothing to do with her “embracing sex” and have everything to do with her confidence. As she explained, “[It’s about] the confidence you have in yourself as a woman. Being bold is sexy. Sex is not just one-sided, men should not be the only people who are allowed to speak on sex. Women should be able to control the narrative of how they want to be treated, not only in public but in the bedroom. I’m confident in myself and I try to set an example for all my ladies to embrace their confidence and sexuality.”

Well, Megan’s confidence certainly shines through her various styles and we’re absolutely loving it!

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Is Crowned Glamour Magazine’s Woman Of The Year

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nike As The ‘Hot Girl Coach’