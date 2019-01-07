Idris Elba, Daughter, Isan Elba, Miss Golden Globes, Instagram
2019 Golden Globes Awards , idris elba , Instagram

It’s All Golden! Isan Elba Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Posted January 7, 2019

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

If you didn’t know who Isan Elba was before Sunday’s Golden Globes, be clear: You do now!

Idris Elba’s stunning 17-year-old daughter has become a sensation on social media thanks to being this year’s Golden Globes Ambassador. Not only is she a melanin Goddess, she’s also a thoughtful young woman who is using her platform to spread awareness around mental health.

Supporting her mother Hanne “Kim” Norgaard’s mental health battle, Elba chose to partner with Taraji P. Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation with the Hollywood Foreign Press donating $50,000 to the organization in the teen’s name.

“It was only about two years ago that my mom opened up to me,” Elba told People at the Golden Globe Ambassador luncheon last week.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s a struggle every day. It’s a learning lesson for me, but it’s hard. Mental health is something that’s hard to deal with. We just sat down and talked about it, and I think that was better for her, talking about it and talking about it with someone who means the most in her life, and just getting that out.”

This is a role model in the making.

So to honor this rising star and her #BlackGirlJoy, here she is living her best life on the ‘Gram!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Double trouble x2

A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Cutest dinner duo! @houseofcb

A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Mwah 🥰

A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

I could pose all day... sadly #alittleobsessed

A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on

13.

14.

15.

16.

View this post on Instagram

Feeling tropical 🌴 @Prettylittlething

A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

Love.

A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on

18.

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

Always been a daddy’s little girl! 💕

A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on

