GoldenGlobes2019: Regina King And Mahershala Ali Win Big, Wakanda Really Is Forever

While John David Washington, Thandie Newton, Billy Porter and the cast of Pose may not have won big during this year’s Golden Globes, we still had plenty of amazing and inspiring #BlackExcellence moments.

First up was Regina King taking home the gold for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her poignant and powerful role in Barry Jenkins’ gem, “If Beale Could Talk.”

The double nominee was visibly shook when she heard her name called, despite being nominated before, this was her first Golden Globe win. Along with thanking her son, reps and Barry himself, Regina also used her time to announce that she from now, all of the future projects she produces will make sure that 50 percent of the crew will be women.

“So often everyone out there, they hear us on the red carpet…and they say celebrities, we’re using the time to talk about ourselves when we’re on our soap box, and using a moment to talk about the systemic things that are going on in life,” she began.

“I challenge…anyone out there who is in a position of power — not just in our industry, in all industries— I challenge you to challenge yourself and stand with us.”

Regina King vows for gender equality on the movies she produces and challenges everyone in the room at the #GoldenGlobes to do the same. 👏 pic.twitter.com/PTCHIFlX3V — Fandango (@Fandango) January 7, 2019

Another big win of the night was Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. The 44-year-old actor took home the Globe for Best Supporting Actor in A Motion Picture for the polarizing film Green Book.

“My fellow nominees thank you, appreciate you, appreciate your work,” Ali said. He also thanked his costar Viggo Mortensen, saying, “Viggo, you are an extraordinary scene partner.”

Adding, “You pushed me every day, no days off. Even the days off weren’t days off. Thank you, brother, I love you.”

The “True Detective” actor also thanked the most important women in life.

“Lastly, I have to thank my wife, my mother and my grandmother. I thank you for your prayers, I’ve needed each and every one of them,” he said.

The film centers on Dr. Don Shirley, a world-class African-American pianist who goes on a concert tour in the Deep South. He realizes that he needs a driver and bodyguard to protect him and ends up hiring Tony Lip, played by Viggo Mortensen. Throughout the film, the two men learn about racism and the power of friendship.

(Oscar winner Octavia Spencer is an executive producer of the film that has come under fire as Shirley’s family has stated that the film is based on “lies” and they did not give the filmmakers their blessing to make this film. )

Other #BlackExcellence moments include:

Miss Golden Globe herself, Isan Elba, Idris Elba’s 17-year-old daughter, who looked stunning!

Idris Elba accompanies his 17-year-old daughter Isan to the stage as she makes her debut as Golden Globes’ Ambassador for 2019 (Photos) https://t.co/PkFiALql5C pic.twitter.com/E5hAOEeiHO — FROSHLOADED🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@froshloaded) January 7, 2019

Apparently, Isan didn’t know her parents had thrown her name into the hat for the coveted job, which chooses a celebrity’s child to help pass out the Golden Globes to the night’s winners.

She recently told Teen Vogue, “He told me that there’s a huge surprise for me.”

“And I hate surprises, so I was like, ‘What is it? What is it? What is it?’ He’s really busy, so he sent me a text that I was the Golden Globe Ambassador. I was in shock, because I could not really believe it. And so I asked my mom [makeup artist and businesswoman Kim Elba] about it, and she was like, ‘Yeah, you’re the Golden Globe Ambassador.'”

She later spent the next 15 minutes screaming and jumping around her room.

Adorbs!

Then one our personal favorite moments included the cast of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther—Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o—looking amazing and reminding us that Wakanda truly is forever as they gave the award to brother Marvel film, Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse, the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature.

Oh: And did you know that the film is centered on an Afro-Latino boy who also happens to be a superhero?

And while Billy Porter and “Pose” didn’t take home the gold, we want to give them a shout out for being one of the best, most progressive and important shows to grace the small screen in 2018. That, and they know how to rock the red carpet with style and grace.

The category is….FLAWLESS.

The cast of #PoseFX came here to slay #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/E24yBsBwd5 — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) January 7, 2019

A Star Is Born (2018) pic.twitter.com/SgYUmZbEpZ — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) January 7, 2019

Getting my entire life with these gorgeous ladies! ❤️#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/B2S2bTPwVX — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) January 7, 2019

What were some of your favorite moments about last night’s Golden Globes? Till next year BEAUTIES!

RELATED NEWS:

Twelve Golden Globe Snubs That Have Us In Our Feelings

‘That’s About White.’ Black Twitter Is Mad That No Black Women Were Nominated For A SAG Award

Regina King Takes Home Emmy For Best Supporting Actress