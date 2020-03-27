Happy Birthday Halle Bailey! Here Are Our Favorite Looks From The Budding Style Icon

The Chloe x Halle duo is one I’ve enjoyed watching grow. Their glow up from teenagers to young, successful adults has been beautiful to see. Because the sisters are so close in age, they’re often marketed as a collective. I’m not going to front, for a very long time I thought the sisters were fraternal twins!
Rarely do you see the Bailey sisters working independently, they also play Jazz and Skye Foster on Yara Shahidi’s Freeform gem Grown-ish. Although they work together often, they show their varying personalities on the red carpet. The sisters share cohesive looks while they’re out together, but each manages to let their personal style shine through.
Yet, Halle Bailey, not to be confused with Halle Berry, is coming through on her own. Last year, she was cast to play Ariel in the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid.
Today, 3/27, Halle turns 20 years young. She’s proven herself to be one to watch for during awards season. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 of her best looks.
1. HALLE BAILEY AT THE DISNEY/ABC INTERNATIONAL UPFRONTS, 2018Source:Getty
Chloe x Halle attended the Disney/ABC International Upfronts with Halle in a super cute pink and green matching set.
2. HALLE BAILEY AT THE NIGHTS OF FREEDOM LA EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Halle Bailey attended the Nights of Freedom LA event in a boudoir-inspired, powder blue robe.
3. HALLE AND CHLOE BAILEY AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Chloe X Halle attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards clad in metallic Iris Van Herper gowns.
4. HALLE BAILEY AT THE BALLY X SHOK-1 EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Halle Bailey attended the Bally x Shok-1 event in a beige sweat suit and heels.
5. HALLE AND CHLOE BAILEY AT THE PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Chloe X Halle attended the Pre-GRAMMY Gala with Halle in a white matching set, and her sister in a white single-shoulder dress.
6. HALLE AND CHLOE BAILEY AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Chloe X Halle attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, both in gorgeous Versace dresses.
7. HALLE BAILEY AT THE MCM RODEO DRIVE STORE GRAND OPENING, 2019Source:Getty
Halle Bailey attended the MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event in a chic metallic trench coat and white sneakers by the brand.
8. HALLE BAILEY AT WACO THEATER CENTER’S 3RD ANNUAL WEARABLE ART GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Chloe x Halle attended the WACO Theater Center’s 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala with Halle dressed in a black gown with a high slit and a lace skirt.
9. HALLE BAILEY AT THE LION KING WORLD PREMIERE, 2019Source:Getty
Halle Bailey arrived at the world premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” in a simple but chic LBD.
10. HALLE BAILEY AT VARIETY’S POWER OF YOUNG HOLLYWOOD EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Halle Bailey attended Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood event in a pink satin Rhea Costa dress.