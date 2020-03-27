CLOSE
Aries Birthdays , Aries Season , celebrity birthdays
HomeBeauty

Happy Birthday Halle Bailey! Here Are Our Favorite Looks From The Budding Style Icon

Posted 3 hours ago

 

MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

The Chloe x Halle duo is one I’ve enjoyed watching grow. Their glow up from teenagers to young, successful adults has been beautiful to see. Because the sisters are so close in age, they’re often marketed as a collective. I’m not going to front, for a very long time I thought the sisters were fraternal twins!

Rarely do you see the Bailey sisters working independently, they also play Jazz and Skye Foster on Yara Shahidi’s Freeform gem Grown-ish. Although they work together often, they show their varying personalities on the red carpet. The sisters share cohesive looks while they’re out together, but each manages to let their personal style shine through.

Yet, Halle Bailey, not to be confused with Halle Berry, is coming through on her own. Last year, she was cast to play Ariel in the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid.

Today, 3/27, Halle turns 20 years young. She’s proven herself to be one to watch for during awards season. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 of her best looks.

1. HALLE BAILEY AT THE DISNEY/ABC INTERNATIONAL UPFRONTS, 2018

Disney/ABC International Upfronts Source:Getty

Chloe x Halle attended the Disney/ABC International Upfronts with Halle in a super cute pink and green matching set.

2. HALLE BAILEY AT THE NIGHTS OF FREEDOM LA EVENT, 2018

Unlikely Heroes Hosts Nights of Freedom LA with Tito's Vodka and BeatBox Beverages Source:Getty

Halle Bailey attended the Nights of Freedom LA event in a boudoir-inspired, powder blue robe.

3. HALLE AND CHLOE BAILEY AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Chloe X Halle attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards clad in metallic Iris Van Herper gowns.

4. HALLE BAILEY AT THE BALLY X SHOK-1 EVENT, 2018

Swizz Beatz Presents Bally x Shok-1 Source:Getty

Halle Bailey attended the Bally x Shok-1 event in a beige sweat suit and heels.

5. HALLE AND CHLOE BAILEY AT THE PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2019

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant - Inside Source:Getty

Chloe X Halle attended the Pre-GRAMMY Gala with Halle in a white matching set, and her sister in a white single-shoulder dress.

6. HALLE AND CHLOE BAILEY AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

Chloe X Halle attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, both in gorgeous Versace dresses.

7. HALLE BAILEY AT THE MCM RODEO DRIVE STORE GRAND OPENING, 2019

MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event Source:Getty

Halle Bailey attended the MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event in a chic metallic trench coat and white sneakers by the brand.

8. HALLE BAILEY AT WACO THEATER CENTER’S 3RD ANNUAL WEARABLE ART GALA, 2019

WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

Chloe x Halle attended the WACO Theater Center’s 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala with Halle dressed in a black gown with a high slit and a lace skirt.

9. HALLE BAILEY AT THE LION KING WORLD PREMIERE, 2019

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE-DISNEY-LION KING Source:Getty

Halle Bailey arrived at the world premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” in a simple but chic LBD.

10. HALLE BAILEY AT VARIETY’S POWER OF YOUNG HOLLYWOOD EVENT, 2019

Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood Source:Getty

Halle Bailey attended Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood event in a pink satin Rhea Costa dress.

More From HelloBeautiful
Close