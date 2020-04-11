Happy Birthday Babyface! 10 Times This Legend Made Us Want To Be A Superwoman

When Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Teddy Riley announced that they were doing an Instagram Live battle last Sunday, Black folks lost their collective minds and were quick to pick out their outfits. But then it sadly got canceled, with Riley citing that Babyface wasn’t feeling well, disappointing hundreds of thousands.

Well, now we know that the iconic singer didn’t just have a head cold—it was much more serious. Apparently, on his birthday on April 10, he shared that he and his family tested positive for the coronavirus. Thankfully, they are on the mend with no major complications.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for COVID-19, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health,” the Grammy winner wrote in a post on social media.

He added, that the battle is still on come April 18, which is next Saturday!

“So get ready for a night of groove of love. Ladies…put on your red dress…light the candles, pour some wine, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes.”

Oh don’t you worry, Babyface, we are ready for you to make our quarantine! WE GOT THIS!

Whether it’s your auntie, your mama or your Granny, it’s no secret that Black women LOVE them SOME Babyface. And how could we not? The 62-year-old singer, songwriter and music producer is responsible for some of the biggest hits growing up. Be clear: not just for his classic songs like “It’s No Crime” and “Whip Appeal,” but Johnny Gill’s “My, My, My,” Toni Braxton’s “Love Shoulda Brought You Home” and Whitney Houston “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” and Karyn White’s “Superwoman,” TO NAME A FEW.

So to celebrate the living legend making it another year, especially in the wake of this pandemic, here are 10 times Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds made us want to be a superwoman.