BlackTwitter Is Picking Out Their Outfits For The Babyface & Teddy Riley R&Battle On Sunday

#BlackTwitter will united for one big watch party in their living room’s Sunday night when Babyface goes against Teddy Riley in an epic R&Battle. If you haven’t been keeping up with these producer, song-writer, artist battles, they’re the talk of social media after every event. Producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland started the Verzus series and kicked it off battling one another like they did at Summer Jam a few summer’s ago.
The series has evolved since then, including duos like Hit Boi vs Boi Wonder, The-Dream vs. Sean Garrett, Johnta Austin vs Ne-Yo and most-recently Scott Storch vs Mannie Fresh. We were all gearing up for Lil’ Jon vs. T-Pain when all of a sudden it was announced, Babyface and Teddy Riley will battle one another Sunday night.
Without skipping a beat, #BlackTwitter jumped on a thread to let the world know what they plan on wearing to the old school duel of epic proportions.
From linen suits to Joop, see #BlackTwitter is wearing to the battle.
1. Livingroom Fringe
White leather and fringe? Sounds like good time straight out a scene from the fashion scene in the 80s.
2. Joop & Murray’s Hair Grease
Now you know if Joop cologne an Murray’s hair grease is still on your dresser, chances are this battle is right up your alley.
3. Pulling Up Like…
Get your fly gear out and pull up in something smooth because this R&B battle of titans is going to have the ladies in our feelings.
4. The Old School Waterfall Bang & Swiss Roll
No hairstyle says 80s/90s more than a swiss roll and waterfall bang! The aunties are going to be in full effect Sunday night!
5. Inspired By Bobby Brown
Teddy Riley and Bobby Brown collaborated during the beginning of his career, so its no wonder this Twitter user is picking a flick out his closet to show up to the battle.
6. Pick A Number
Back in the day, this poster could be seen on any Black beauty salon wall. These nostalgic styles will be perfect for Sunday night’s battle.
7. White Linen Suits On Deck
It’s not a Black affair if an all white linen suit isn’t there.
8. Rolled & Ready
Curly up do. Check!
9. Bamboo Earrings
Bamboo earrings. At least two pair!
10. White Shoes For The Win
Our mom’s are currently in the kitchen hot combing their hair and trying on their Sunday’s best.
11. White Fur
Dej Loaf did it best in this iconic white fur.
12. Kitten Heels For The Win
Does double take in the mirror before click-clacking to the living room.