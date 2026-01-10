January and the Golden Globes go hand in hand. Every year, the red carpet gives us fashion moments that live rent-free in our minds long after the trophies are handed out. These are the looks we still pull up, zoom in on, and reference in group chats—because Black women have been carrying this carpet with range, confidence, and style that actually moves culture.

As we head into the 2026 Golden Globes, airing Sunday, January 11, all eyes are back on the carpet. This is where stars dress like the jobs they want – future winners, leading ladies, and main characters.

Designers tend to play a little more here. The silhouettes can be dramatic, the styling more experimental, and the energy less stiff than later ceremonies. It’s luxury, but with personality.

RELATED: 2026 Golden Globe Nominations: Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor, Cynthia Erivo & Sinners & Reign

Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This year, we’re expecting statement gowns, texture, color, and hair moments that feel like wearable art. Think metallics that glow on melanin, sculpted dresses that celebrate curves, sharp tailoring with edge, and beauty looks that make us gag.

The Golden Globes carpet sets the tone. Fashion follows. And – Black women lead the way.

Gallery: Golden Globes Red Carpet Moments That Still Live Rent-Free In Our Heads

Past Globes moments have produced a lot of variety. We’ve seen plunging gold sequins that shimmer under flashbulbs, sleek black velvet that lets presence do the talking, metallic pink gowns that hug every curve, and everything in between.

That time Regina Hall wore a leather gown, she shut down the carpet. A similar moment happened when Niecy Nash was royal, sparkly, and over the top in purple. And that time Beyonce graced the carpet with her presence for her role in Dreamgirls? Her gold halter-style gown was everything.

Keep scrolling for these looks and more. And we’ll see you on the red carpet tomorrow (January 11).

1. Beyonce Knowles At The 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards Source:Getty Beyoncé wore a gold sequin halter gown with a deep plunge and a sleek, fitted silhouette that shimmered under the lights. Her honey-blonde hair was worn long and straight, paired with bronzed skin, nude lips, and soft glam makeup. The Bey Hive leader was glowing on the carpet – literally. 2. Regina Hall At The 2023 Golden Globes Source:Getty Regina Hall leaned into edge with a one-shoulder black leather gown styled with long opera gloves. She wore her hair in a sleek side-parted bob with soft glam makeup and a glossy finish. Sis was bold, funky, and fashionable! No notes, Regina! 3. Halle Berry At the 2019 Golden Globes Source:Getty Halle Berry has graced many carpets, but this look gave grown woman, sexy starlet, and fabulous fashionista all in one. The Catwoman star wore a burgundy sheer gown featuring layered textures and a thigh-high slit that brought instant drama. Her wispy up-do with bangs paired perfectly with warm eye makeup and a neutral lip. 4. Regina King At The 2019 Golden Globes Source:Getty Regina King stunned in a strapless metallic pink gown that hugged her figure and caught the light from every angle. Soft waves framed her face, finished with glossy lips and a subtle shimmer around the eyes. Regina was the moment this year. 5. Niecy Nash At The 2023 Golden Globe Awards Source:Getty Niecy Nash sparkled in a purple sequin gown featuring dramatic sleeves and a structured bodice. Shoulder-length waves, bold lashes, and a radiant smile completed the look. Niecy was the queen of the carpet in 2023! 6. Janelle Monae At The 2019 Golden Globes Source:Getty Janelle Monáe brought fashion-girl energy in a Chanel tweed look with metallic embellishments, a belted waist, and a coordinating hat. A sculpted up-do and sharp eyeliner finished the polished moment. 7. Viola Davis At The 2018 Golden Globes Source:Getty Viola Davis stepped out in a black velvet, floor-length gown with a clean neckline and a timeless shape. She completed the look with her natural afro, glowing skin, and understated makeup. We are here for such a gorgeous, yet natural care-free look. 8. Kerry Washington At The 2020 Golden Globe Awards Source:Getty Kerry Washington took a fashion risk in 2020 – and we loved it. Usually a more demure damsel, she made a statement in a black blazer-style look paired with a jeweled harness and a silk skirt showing off a little skin. A sleek bob and a bold red lip sealed the red carpet moment. We see you, Kerry!