2026 Golden Globe Nominations: Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor, Cynthia Erivo & ‘Sinners’ Reign

Black Hollywood’s presence will be felt at the 2026 Golden Globes. Nominations for the annual award show were announced today and the stars of the film ‘Sinners’ is a frontrunner, Cynthia Erivo made history as the Black woman to earn two lead actress nods and Teyana Taylor snagged her first Golden for her portrayal of Elphelba in ‘Wicked: For Good.’ Michael B. Jordan called his fist Globe nomination an “honor.”

(But don’t hold your breath, he isn’t exactly enthused about playing dual roles in the future). He told TheHollywoodReporter, “Never say never, who knows what the future holds, [but] this is the hardest thing I’ve done so far. The most challenging role for sure.”

While his ‘Sinners’ co-stars were snubbed, ‘Sinners’ snagged the top award of the night, Motion picture – Drama. Coogler, director of the pop-culture shifting film to THR, “I’m feeling a sense of gratitude that people seem to have taken to the film as much as we did. You never know how it’s going to turn out. I love this movie.”

Teyana Taylor shared a video of her reaction to her garnering her first Golden Globe nomination. She captioned the clip, “Thank you to the Golden Globes @goldenglobes for this honor that has left us all speechlessssssss. God’s timing… whew, it hits different. This morning’s call felt like divine confirmation that every step, every lesson, every battle had purpose.”

Congrats to all the nominees. Keep scrolling for all the Golden Globe nominations (we care about). The Golden Globes air Jan 11, 2026.

1. Best Motion Picture, Drama "Frankenstein" "Hamnet" "It Was Just an Accident" "The Secret Agent" "Sentimental Value" "Sinners" 2. Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy "Blue Moon" "Bugonia" "Marty Supreme" "No Other Choice" "Nouvelle Vague" "One Battle After Another" 3. Cinematic and Box Office Achievement "Avatar: Fire and Ash" "F1" "KPop Demon Hunters" "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" "Sinners" "Weapons" "Wicked: For Good" "Zootopia 2" 4. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet" Jennifer Lawrence, "Die My Love" Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value" Julia Roberts, "After the Hunt" Tessa Thompson, "Hedda" Eva Victor, "Sorry, Baby" 5. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama Joel Edgerton, "Train Dreams" Oscar Isaac, "Frankenstein" Dwayne Johnson, "The Smashing Machine"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners" Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent" Jeremy Allen White, "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" 6. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked: For Good" Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue" Chase Infiniti, "One Battle After Another" Amanda Seyfried, "The Testament of Ann Lee" Emma Stone, "Bugonia" 7. Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Emily Blunt, "The Smashing Machine" Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value" Ariana Grande, "Wicked: For Good"

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value" Amy Madigan, "Weapons" Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another" 8. Best Director, Motion Picture Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another" Ryan Coogler, "Sinners" Guillermo del Toro, "Frankenstein" Jafar Panahi, "It Was Just an Accident" Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value" Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet" 9. Best Screenplay, Motion Picture Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another" Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme" Ryan Coogler, "Sinners" Jafar Panahi, "It Was Just an Accident" Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value" Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell, "Hamnet" 10. Best Original Song, Motion Picture "Dream as One," "Avatar: Fire and Ash" "Golden," "KPop Demon Hunters" "I Lied to You," "Sinners" "No Place Like Home," "Wicked: For Good" 11. Best Original Score, Motion Picture Alexandre Desplat, "Frankenstein" Ludwig Goransson, "Sinners" Jonny Greenwood, "One Battle After Another" Kangding Ray, "Sirat" Max Richter, "Hamnet" Hans Zimmer, "F1" 12. Best Television Series, Drama "The Diplomat" "The Pitt" "Pluribus"

"Severance" "Slow Horses" "The White Lotus" 13. Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy "Abbott Elementary" "The Bear" "Hacks" "Nobody Wants This" "Only Murders in the Building" "The Studio" 14. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise" Diego Luna, "Andor" Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses" Mark Ruffalo, "Task" Adam Scott, "Severance" Noah Wyle, "The Pitt" 15. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This" Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear" Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building" Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face" Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday" Jean Smart, "Hacks" 16. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This" Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building" Glen Powell, "Chad Powers" Seth Rogen, "The Studio" Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building" Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" 17. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me" Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror" Amanda Seyfried, "Long Bright River"

Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault" Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex" Robin Wright, "The Girlfriend" 18. Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television Bill Maher, "Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?" Brett Goldstein, "Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life" Kevin Hart, "Kevin Hart: Acting My Age" Kumail Nanjiani, "Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts" Ricky Gervais, "Ricky Gervais: Mortality" Sarah Silverman, "Sarah Silverman: Postmortem"