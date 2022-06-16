Father’s Day Gift Guide: 7 Last-Minute Gifts Dad Will Love

Cheers to the dads! Father’s Day 2022 is almost upon us, and there’s no better way to show your love to your old man with a fitting gift. Sure, our love shouldn’t be reduced to gift-giving, but going the extra mile shows your father just how much he means to you. And while we all should showcase our love to our dearest dads daily, Father’s Day is the perfect way to up the ante.
Finding the right gift for your pops is pretty simple — it’s all about combining a thoughtful present with something that your father enjoys. For example, if your dad has an affinity for murder mystery novels, purchasing a kindle filled with the best in the genre is the perfect way to go. If your father fancies the finest spirits, getting your hands on an aged bottle of scotch or scoring a one-of-a-kind liquor will seal the deal. For those with Dads that have simple pleasures that include gardening, picking up top-quality gardening tools will surely tug at his heartstrings. In other words, you can’t go wrong with a gift that’s useful or something that has sentimental value.
Now that Father’s Day 2022 is merely a few days away, it’s time to act fast. Fortunately, we’ve done all the work for you. We’ve compiled the ultimate Father’s Day 2022 gift list to help put your mind at ease and leave your dear ol’ dad with a smile from ear to ear.
1. For The Dad With the Green ThumbSource:Amazon
If your old man prefers to spend time in the garden, the Deluxe Herb Garden Kit will be right up his alley. Utilizing aromatic flavors is a great way to add pizzazz to your dishes while enhancing the look of your at-home garden. Since this gift comes with a complete set that includes seeds, pots, starters, a nutrition pack, a starter guide, and more, Daddy will have all he needs for his herb garden to blossom.
2. For The Dad That Needs Self-CareSource:Bed Bath & Beyond
Ask any Dad about their wants and needs for Fathers Day, and rest, relaxation, and some good food will likely be on the menu. The Snailax 3-in-1 Foot Warmer, Back Massager, and Foot Massager with Heat Back is a great way to start the day. This product makes pampering a priority and allows your father to kick their feet up and relax. Self-care for the win!
3. For The Dad That Loves FragrancesSource:Sephora
If you're unsure where to turn for a Father's Day gift, fragrances always come in major clutch. The Chanel Bleu De Chanel Eau de Parful Travel Spray Gift Set is a great way to gift luxury while providing something that could be used consistently. Dad will be smitten with a woody, aromatic scent that offers crisp citrus notes.
4. For The Dad That Takes Fitness Seriously
Whether young or old, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is of the utmost importance. And while heading to the gym can feel like a chore, the Tonal Ultimate Strength Training Machine allows users to take their upper and lower body fitness game to the next level. Thanks to its patented digital weight system, it cancels out the need for traditional weights and offers up to 200 pounds of resistance for an effective workout.
5. For The Dad That Loves To ReadSource:Amazon
For the dad that enjoys reading, give the gift of a Kindle Paperwhite. Amazon's popular tool works wonders to keep all your favorite books in one place without taking up significant space in your home. It's the future!
6. For The Dad That Loves To CookSource:Essiespice
Cooking is a science. And for some dads, utilizing the right spices can instantly give your meals the flavor kick that they need. After all, bland food is the ultimate no-no. And this is where the Essiespice Signature Sauce Collection comes into play. The 4-piece sauce collection includes Coco-for-Garlic, Mekko Dry Rub, Mango Chili Medley, and TamarindOH!
7. For The Dad That Loves WhiskeySource:Virginia Black
Count on Champagne Papi, aka Drake, to get your dad right this Father's Day. Not only is a bottle of Virginia Black Whiskey a hot buy, but the gold finish on the bottle is also enough to make any home bar sparkle.