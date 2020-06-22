Celebrities Praise The Dads In Their Lives On Father’s Day

Black kings were given the spotlight this weekend as the world celebrated Father’s Day. Social media was a digital photo book filled with photos of the men in our lives who’ve sacrificed so much to support their families while navigating the world. It was an uplifting occasion that also gave us a much-needed break from seeing images of Black men being brutalized.
We learned a little about everyone who shared a photo of their father figure with a caring caption that also provided insight into their upbringing.
Kelly Rowland described what it was like to meet her biological father Christopher Lovett after an estranged 30 year relationship. Saweetie’s dad went from daddy to zaddy and Jermaine Dupri’s dad made headlines for other reasons.
Check out how these celebrities praised the male figures in their lives:
1. Kelly Rowland
The Destiny’s Child star reunited with her father two years ago and celebrated him this Father’s Day by opening up about how their relationship has grown since then.
2. Chris Brown
The mother of Chris Brown’s second child revealed she played Chris’ album while giving birth because she didn’t want to hear the tools.
3. The Wilsons
Ciara paid homage to her king Russell Wilson with this sweet photo of him with Sienna and Future Jr.
4. JuJu & Dad
5. Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott
Reality TV star JuJu posted this photo with her dad.
6. Justin Combs & Diddy
Justin Combs shared this adorable throwback of him and his dad.
7. Letoya Luckett & Tommicus Walker
Letoya Luckett & Tommicus Walker may have their relationship issues on “Family Hustle” but when it comes to raising their daughter, he’s wonderful.
8. Safaree
Safaree celebrated himself on his first Father’s Day.
9. Gloria Govan & Derek Fisher
Gloria Govan praised Derek Fisher for being the head of their blended family.
10. Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods admitted she struggled to be on social media, yesterday, as she remembered her father, who passed away when she was just a little girl. “For those of you who still have a father present or living, I hope you spent the day to love and cherish them,” she wrote.
11. Christian Combs & Diddy
Diddy received lots of love from all his sons yesterday.
12. Saweetie’s Dad
Saweetie’s dad went from daddy to “zaddy.”
13. Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union showed her love Dwyane Wade extra love with an adorable video of baby Kaavia playing by the pool.
14. Offset
Cardi B paid tribute to her boo Offset with a photo of him surrounded by all his children.
15. Omarion
Omarion celebrated himself and all the fathers out there.
16. Lil’ Mama’s Daddy is Fine
Another celeb dad set the Internet on fire with his good looks. Lil’ Mama’s pops had her comments section lit.
17. Cynthia Bailey
Cynthia paid homage to a few men in her life, including Leon who is the father of her daughter Noelle.
18. Porsha And Dennis
Porsha praised her soon-to-be hubby Dennis on being a great dad.
19. Savannah James
Savannah showed love to her king LeBron with this touching photo.
20. Toya Johnson
Toya Johnson celebrated her king Redd with a loving tribute.
21. Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert
Iman Shumpert may be the scum between Teyana Taylor’s toes, but we love their Black love.
22. Meek Mill’s First Father’s Day
Designer Milano celebrated the father of her son Meek Mill on his first Father’s Day.