The Beautiful Ladies Of ‘Pose,’ Niecy Nash, Melina Matsoukas & Lashana Lynch Radiate At The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

On Thursday (Feb. 7), the best of the best flocked to Beverly Hills for the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon presented by Ford.

This year, the event made history by awarding the mostly Black transgender cast of the hit ballroom scene drama PoseMj Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Dominique Jackson— along with one of the show’s writers, producers and directors Janet Mock

In addition, 007 star Lashana Lynch, Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas and Claws and When They See Us star Niecy Nash were also honored for their many contributions to the industry and beyond.

Remember: In order to be it, you need to see it and all of these beautiful Black women provide each of us, including our little girls, a chance to see themselves on the big and small screens. Not just as a reflection of ourselves, but in them, we can see ourselves as heroes.

While the luncheon is most definitely about celebrating these amazing trailblazers, it’s also an opportunity for Black Hollywood to stunt and show off their best lewks. So from our girl Aisha Hinds to Issa Rae, Alfre Woodard, and many more, here’s a look at all the fabulous style that hit the Essence red carpet.

1. ailie Sahar, Honoree Janet Mock, Honoree Angelica Ross, Billy Porter, and Honoree Mj Rodriguez

2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

2. Hailie Sahar, Robin Thede, and Angelica Ross

2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

3. Angelica Ross, Hailie Sahar, and Billy Porter

2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

4. Aisha Hinds

2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Sponsors Source:Getty

5. Cynthia Bailey and Kym Whitley

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

6. Mj Rodriguez

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

7. Lashana Lynch

2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

8. Lashana Lynch

2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

9. Niecy Nash

2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

10. Niecy Nash

2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

11. Melina Matsoukas

2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

12. Loni Love, Essence CEO Michelle Ebanks and Kym Whitley

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

13. Kerry Washington

2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

14. Ella Balinska

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

15. Kiki Layne

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

16. Kiki Layne, Lena Waithe, and Shahadi Wright Joseph

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

17. Simone Missick

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

18. BET CEO Debra L. Lee, June Ambrose, Debra Martin Chase, Cynthia Erivo, Essence CEO Michelle Ebanks, and Essence Ventures Founder & Chairman Richelieu Dennis

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

19. Aisha Hinds, Billy Porter, Janet Mock, and Victoria Mahoney

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

20. Aisha Hinds

2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

21. Ava DuVernay and CCH Pounder

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

22. Essence Director of Live Events and Experiential Jovanca Maitland

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Sponsors Source:Getty

23. Bresha Webb and Marsai Martin

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

24. Gina Torres, Robin Thede, Kerry Washington, and Billy Porter

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

25. Brittany Howard, Quinta Brunson, and Robin Thede

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

26. Melina Matsoukas

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

27. Billy Porter

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

28. Issa Rae

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

29. Arica Himmel

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

30. Tika Sumpter

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

31. Shahadi Wright Joseph

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

32. Garcelle Beauvais

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

33. Alfre Woodard

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

34. Gina Torres, Robin Thede, Kerry Washington, and Billy Porter

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

35. Robin Thede

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

36. Loretta Devine

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

37. Niecy Nash

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

38. Melina Matsoukas & Issa Rae

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Sponsors Source:Getty

39. Danielle Brooks and Billy Porter

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

40. Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

41. Dondré Whitfield

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

42. Logan Browning

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Sponsors Source:Getty

43. Storm Reid and Ava DuVernay

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

44. Janelle Monáe and Garcelle Beauvais

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

45. Lena Waithe and Yvonne Orji

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

46. Issa Rae and Niecy Nash

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

47. Niecy Nash and Cynthia Erivo

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

48. Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monáe

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty

49. Ava DuVernay

2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Sponsors Source:Getty

50. Jenifer Lewis

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon Source:FORD

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon essence black women in hollywood luncheon

51. Michelle Ebanks and Moana Luu with Ford Motor Company’s Raj Register and Dee Guerrero

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon Source:FORD

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon essence black women in hollywood luncheon

