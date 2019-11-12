‘Queen & Slim’ Director Melina Matsoukas Is A Fashion Icon In The Making

When we often think of film directors, we don’t often think about fashion. I mean, why would we? Directors are the ones behind the camera focusing on how the actors look and feel, but Queen & Slim’s Melina Matsoukas is breaking all the rules.
Known for directing Beyonce’s “Formation” video and multiple episodes of Insecure, the 38-year-old filmmaker is a fashion icon in the making. Whether it’s her sculpted edges, love for prints and cut out gowns, Matsoukas isn’t afraid to try anything new or switch it up.
Here are 16 of her best looks ever:
1. WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston And Rémy Martin – ArrivalsSource:Getty
2. 11th Annual Governors AwardsSource:WENN
3. AFI Honors Denzel WashingtonSource:WENN
4. Universal Pictures Presents A Special Screening Of Queen & SlimSource:Getty
5. ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus – ArrivalsSource:Getty
6. Capitol Music Group’s 6th Annual Capitol Congress Premieres New Music And Projects For Industry And MediaSource:Getty
7. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty
8. Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Annual Grants BanquetSource:Getty
9. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-CINEMA-UNIVERSAL-CINEMACONSource:Getty
10. 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars LuncheonSource:Getty
11. 2018 DGA AwardsSource:Getty
12. Chanel Party to Celebrate the Chanel Beauty House and @WELOVECOCOSource:Getty
13. The 2018 MAKERS ConferenceSource:Getty
14. 2018 “Insecure” Block PartySource:Getty
15. The Teen Vogue Summit LA: Keynote Conversation with A Wrinkle In Time director Ava Duvernay and actresses Rowan Blanchard and Storm ReidSource:Getty
16. 77th Annual Peabody AwardsSource:WENN
