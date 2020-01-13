RED CARPET RUNDOWN: These Celebs Were Best Dressed To Celebrate The Silver Anniversary Of The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards brought out a bevy of celebs in anticipation to see who might be grabbing the Academy Award nominations. We were loving all the fabulous hairstyles by our Black and Brown queens. Nevertheless, it was all about the fashion. Celebs came out in bold colors, sparkly sequins, and winter white looks ready to win awards and pose for the calendar. While there were undoubtedly some fashion misses for the evening, we are focusing on the best dressed from the evening! Keep clicking to see our picks.

1. ZENDAYA Source:Getty Zendaya is a regular killer on the red carpet. 2. ZENDAYA Source:Getty We’re loving her all pink Tom Ford look. 3. ZENDAYA Source:Getty But the thing we loved the most was her butt length braids. 4. SUSAN KELECHI WATSON Source:Getty This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson gave us an all white winter moment and we live. 5. SUSAN KELECHI WATSON Source:Getty In Galia Lahav. 6. CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty Cynthia Erivo went avant garde…wait til’ you see this entire look! 7. CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty In Fendi. 8. MJ RODRIGUEZ Source:Getty MJ Rodriguez ave us a soft glam on the red carpet. 9. MJ RODRIGUEZ Source:Getty In Moschino. 10. LUPITA NYONG’O Source:Getty Lupita Nyong’o’s hair is a high as her hopes for multiple nominations this season. 11. LUPITA NYONG’O Source:Getty In Michael Kors. 12. NIECY NASH Source:Getty Niecy Nash looked vibrant in this mermaid blue and green. 13. NIECY NASH Source:Getty In Tadashi Shoji.