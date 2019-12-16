Diddy’s Star-Studded Birthday Party Was Nothing But Black Excellence

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
On Saturday night, the bold, the Black and the most beautiful of Hollywood and hip-hop came out in Los Angeles to celebrate Sean “Diddy” Combs 50th birthday.
With guests including Beyonce, Taraji P. Henson, Nia Long, and Regina King, from the looks of it, the fabulous party was pretty spectacular.
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
While Diddy’s birthday was actually last month he rescheduled his party to coincide with his ex’s birthday Kim Porter, who tragically died last year.
Sources told Page Six that around 11pm, Mary J. Blige came out and surprised the birthday boy by performing some of her hit Bad Boy songs.
“There’s so much history there and everyone was into Mary. [Diddy’s] three daughters were dancing. Jay Z and Beyonce were watching. It was incredible,” a source said.
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
Take a look at more of this birthday Black excellence:
1. Regina King and Janelle Monáe
2. Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
3. Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Nicole Young, and Dr. Dre
4. Kim Kardashian West and Lala Anthony
5. The Weeknd and Swizz Beatz
6. Sean Combs, Cardi B, and Offset
7. Deborah Cox and June Ambrose
8. Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish
9. Kanye West and Jermaine Dupri
10. Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, and Offset
11. Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant
12. Christian Casey Combs and Lala Anthony
13. Fabolous, Sean Combs, and Emily B.
14. Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg
15. Mary J. Blige and Janice Combs
17. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean
18. Quincy Combs and Jay-Z
19. Fatima Robinson and Fergie
20. Lil Kim
21. Nia Long and Sean Combs
22. Shante Broadus and Taraji P. Henson
23. June Ambrose
24. Andre Harrell
25. Sean Combs and Chadwick Boseman
26. Jay-Z and Sean Combs
27. Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Sean Combs, and Jay-Z
28. Naomi Campbell and Sean Combs
