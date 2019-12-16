CLOSE
Beyonce , celebrity birthdays , Kim Porter
HomeHelloBuzz

Diddy’s Star-Studded Birthday Party Was Nothing But Black Excellence

Posted 1 hour ago

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

On Saturday night, the bold, the Black and the most beautiful of Hollywood and hip-hop came out in Los Angeles to celebrate Sean “Diddy” Combs 50th birthday.

With guests including Beyonce, Taraji P. Henson, Nia Long, and Regina King, from the looks of it, the fabulous party was pretty spectacular.

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

While Diddy’s birthday was actually last month he rescheduled his party to coincide with his ex’s birthday Kim Porter, who tragically died last year.

Sources told Page Six that around 11pm, Mary J. Blige came out and surprised the birthday boy by performing some of her hit Bad Boy songs.

“There’s so much history there and everyone was into Mary. [Diddy’s] three daughters were dancing. Jay Z and Beyonce were watching. It was incredible,” a source said.

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Take a look at more of this birthday Black excellence:

1. Regina King and Janelle Monáe

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content Source:Getty

2. Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content Source:Getty

3. Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Nicole Young, and Dr. Dre

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content Source:Getty

4. Kim Kardashian West and Lala Anthony

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

5. The Weeknd and Swizz Beatz

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content Source:Getty

6. Sean Combs, Cardi B, and Offset

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content Source:Getty

7. Deborah Cox and June Ambrose

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

8. Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content Source:Getty

9. Kanye West and Jermaine Dupri

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content Source:Getty

10. Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, and Offset

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

11. Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content Source:Getty

12. Christian Casey Combs and Lala Anthony

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

13. Fabolous, Sean Combs, and Emily B.

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

14. Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

15. Mary J. Blige and Janice Combs

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

16.

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

17. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

18. Quincy Combs and Jay-Z

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

19. Fatima Robinson and Fergie

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

20. Lil Kim

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

21. Nia Long and Sean Combs

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

22. Shante Broadus and Taraji P. Henson

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

23. June Ambrose

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

24. Andre Harrell

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

25. Sean Combs and Chadwick Boseman

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

26. Jay-Z and Sean Combs

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

27. Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Sean Combs, and Jay-Z

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

28. Naomi Campbell and Sean Combs

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

29.

View this post on Instagram

#diddy50

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

30.

More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close