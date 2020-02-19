CLOSE
Cynthia Bailey , Hair , Newsletter
HomeHair

Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

Posted February 19, 2020

Premiere Of Syfy's "Sharknado: The 4th Awakens" At The Stratosphere In Las Vegas

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Cynthia Bailey gives us young folks a run for our money! The former print and runway model has created her own lane as an entrepreneur. With a sunglasses line, handbag collection, wine bar, event space, and candle business under her belt I’d say she’s doing pretty good for herself.

The recently engaged Atlanta house wife alum makes sure to show out when she steps out. If there’s a theme, she’s dressed in it. There’s no hairstyle too extravagant and no outfit too extra for this hot mama. Cynthia knows how to commit to a look. Who can forget the time she coined herself ‘50 Cynt’ and dressed up like rapper 50 Cent?

 

Today, February 19th, the serial entrepreneur turns 52. To honor her, we’re revisiting 10 times Cynthia gave us her most versatile lewks.

 

1. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT EBONY MAGAZINE’SEBONY’S POWER 100 GALA, 2018

Ebony Magazine's Ebony's Power 100 Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

Cynthia Bailey attended Ebony Magazine’s Ebony’s Power 100 Gala in a red printed dress with her hair braided straight back.

2. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT ‘WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE’ WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16 Source:Getty

Cynthia Bailey showed off her queendom with this stylish curly afro on the set of Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ show.

3. CYNTHIA BAILEY ON SET OF THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA, 2019

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 11 Source:Getty

During an episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, Cynthia Bailey showed off her natural hair during an all-girls pamper session.

4. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT THE KENTUCKY DERBY, 2019

HORSE RACING: MAY 04 Kentucky Derby Source:Getty

Cynthia Bailey and her fiancé Mike Hill walked the red carpet prior to the145th running of the Kentucky Derby in an animal print gown, extravagent hat, and a chic ponytail.

5. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT MARLO HAMPTON’S HER HAIR COLLECTION SOFT LAUNCH, 2019

Marlo Hampton's HER Hair Collection Soft Launch Source:Getty

Cynthia Bailey attended Marlo Hampton’s HER Hair Collection Soft Launch in a simple black dress and a beautiful, honey blonde afro.

6. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT THE 5TH ANNUAL TEE UP ATL KICKS OFF PGA TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK, 2019

5th Annual Tee Up ATL Kicks off PGA TOUR Championship Week Source:Getty

Cynthia Bailey attended the 5th Annual Tee Up ATL Party in a casual ensemble topped with Senegalese twists.

7. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT BRAVOCON, 2019

BravoCon - Season 2019 Source:Getty

Cynthia Bailey attended BravoCon with long, ombre, loose curls that looked gorgeous.

8. CYNTHIA BAILEY ON THE SET OF ‘EXTRA’, 2019

Celebrities Visit "Extra" Source:Getty

Cynthia Bailey visited the set of ‘Extra’ with a head full of luxurious curls.

9. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT MACY’S LENOX SQUARE HOLIDAY FASHION SHOW, 2019

Macy's Lenox Square 2019 Holiday Fashion Show With Cynthia Bailey Source:Getty

Cynthia Bailey hosted the Macy’s Lenox Square Holiday Fashion Show as a blonde.

10. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2020

2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Cynthia Bailey went for darker tresses at the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon.

More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close