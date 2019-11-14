Sir, Grow Up! 50 Cent Is Still Trolling Naturi Naughton For Her Hairline

50 Cent really doesn’t know when to let things go…or respect his employees.

Case in point: After apologizing to Power star Naturi Naughton for posting a shady meme on Instagram about her receding hairline, the Power EP has gone and poured more salt in the wound.

On Wednesday, he tweeted a meme he claims he found online that compared the actress to Goro from Mortal Kombat:

😠Who the fuck did this, POWER is #1 pic.twitter.com/XcGFts5yZn — 50cent (@50cent) November 13, 2019

Sigh…why is it so hard for him to act like an adult?

Of course, folks came for the rapper’s cruelty:

You…you did this. Grow tf up. — DaBottom (@angryblkhoemo) November 13, 2019

Imagine if you paid this much attention to your firstborn as you did bullying your client — 𝕭𝖊𝖞𝖍𝖞𝖚𝖓𝖌 (@yeehawgrandma) November 13, 2019

Who needs enemies with a boss like this 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YJv4aggWw0 — Nice n$pples Nick (@McFilterless) November 13, 2019

Earlier this month after the two celebrated the midseason finale, 50 Cent reposted a meme making fun if Naturi’s hairline.

“POWER never ends, Ghost f**ked up the edges LOL,” he captioned a photo of Omari Hardwick, who plays the character Ghost, pushing Naturi’s forehead.

Naturi, hurt, responded, “Umm… mean much. Don’t I make you look good every Sunday night? But cool…”

50 apologized 12 hours later, writing, “Yes, you do a great job on the show,” he said. “I’m sorry if I hurt your feelings.”

While Naturi hasn’t commented on this most recent social media post, she recently told Page Six that she nad 50 are cool and she has moved on from his hurtful joke.

“He knew what he did was shady and apologized for it. He realized it wasn’t the nicest thing to do. I accepted his apology, I’ve moved on.”

Adding, “He’s an EP on the show, I’m a star on the show, I can’t be worried about something like that. He believes in the work that I do on ‘Power,’ so it was just a matter of making sure that that comes across. I think he gets it, we’re cool. I’ll see him at work within the next couple of days. I don’t hold grudges, it’s water under the bridge.”

We honestly hope that 50 Cent will leave this woman alone. Whether you think her hairline looks bad or not, no employee should have to be made fun of by their boss in front of millions of people.

Keep your had up Naturi.

