11 Cyber Monday Beauty Deals We Plan On Shopping ASAP

Shopaholics, it’s your time to shine! With the holiday season officially in full swing, the glorious time of year signifies the start of our favorite products hitting the discount block. And if you prefer to do your shopping from the comfort of your home, Cyber Monday makes it easy to grab your must-haves sans the hustle and bustle of the in-store experience.

Cyber Monday’s shopping extravaganza is a treat for those who prefer to start their gift shopping early. Folks typically shop a slew of categories, but it’s become quite common for shoppers to focus on the beauty department. Some cult-favorite products are pricey, so the extra sale bump makes shopping a bit easier for folks on a budget. Not to mention, some retailers make it a point to bundle in other perks—from free shipping to complimentary products—with purchases. So, it’s a win-win all around.

With Christmas shopping on the top of mind, Cyber Monday has multiple offerings up for grabs for everyone on your list. Shopping for a loved one with a deep affinity for sweet scents? We have just the right fragrance that’ll lift their spirits. Ready to introduce your tween to skincare tailored to their needs? There’s a new Gen Zalpha skincare brand that will tickle their fancy. And of course, there are multiple finds available for those looking for everything from stocking stuffers to gift sets.

Ready to shop? You’ve come to the right place. In honor of Cyber Monday, we’ve compiled 11 of the best products in the makeup, skincare, fragrance, and body care categories for you to consider this season. Trust us, we’ll never steer you wrong.

Happy Shopping, Beauties!

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. OLAY Gentle Cleansing Melts Source:other The days of using excess facial cleanser are over! OLAY’s Gentle Cleansing Melts have reinvented the way we all approach facial cleansing with its innovative formula. Designed in a small square, these melts activate with water to gently clean your canvas with every use. Perfect for folks with sensitive skin, this fragrance-free formula is gentle on the skin and helps improve the look of your complexion with continued use. Enjoy 30% off now through 12/1. Shop Now 2. Dove Rebalance Body Wash Source:other Give your skin the gift of a nourishing hug with the Dove Rebalance Body Wash.. Formulated with moisturizing microdroplets, rice milk, naturally derived cleansers, and skin-natural nutrients, this body wash cleanses and envelops skin with lasting moisture that lasts long after you step out of the shower. Enjoy up to $3 off from 11/21 to 12/1. Shop Now 3. The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum Source:other On the hunt for a gourmand gender neutral fragrance? It’s time to add The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum to your collection. Loved by many for its enchanting blend of pear, rose, and vanilla scents, this number boasts a calming, sweet scent that’s far from cloying, with excellent sillage. Enjoy 20% off and get a free Amber Vanilla Travel Spray (10ml) with purchases over $120 and a free Cherry Ambition (50ml) with purchases over $200. Shop Now 4. Jouer Cosmetics Essential Shine Balm Source:Jouer Keep your pout moisturized with a hint of color, courtesy of the Jouer Essential Shine Balm. Featuring a mix of shea butter, jojoba seed oil, and the brand’s Maxi Lip formula, this balm locks in moisture, keeps lips soft and supple, and helps decrease the appearance of fine lines. Enjoy 25% off sitewide and receive a gift with the purchase of $ 75 or more from 11/21 to 12/2. Shop Now 5. Yes Day’s Lip Sweetie Lip Mask in Vanilla Glaze Source:YES DAY Cute packaging and a nourishing formula? Consider your tweens and teens sold! Yes Day’s Lip Sweetie Lip Mask in Vanilla Glaze boasts a formula featuring pomegranate, vitamin E, and Yes Magic’s blend, which works to hydrate, soothe, and protect the skin from aggressors. Plus, it gives your pout a plump and shiny look with a lingering candy scent. Enjoy 25% off sitewide from 11/28 to 12/5. Shop Now 6. Joico Moisture Recovery Conditioner Source:Ulta For the girls who need extra help detangling their strands, the Joico Moisture Recovery Conditioner is just what you need. Featuring Smart Release technology and a mix of plant oils, vitamins, and minerals, this conditioner melts through knots and tangles, moisturizes your mane, and softens each strand for a salon-quality finish. Enjoy 30% off sitewide on 12/1. Shop Now 7. Naked & Thriving The Retinol-Alternative Duo Source:Naked & Thriving When focusing on an anti-aging routine, it’s always best to use science-backed formulas to see success. The Naked & Thriving Retinol-Alternative Duo is a naturally derived system that has been clinically tested and proven to help folks address various signs of aging— from wrinkles and fine lines to dull skin. Enjoy 30% off sitewide now through 12/4. Shop Now 8. NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation Source:Sephora When it comes to the NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation, most beauty mavens say this formula is perfection in a bottle. The hybrid offering provides medium, buildable coverage that instantly masks imperfections for a picture-perfect finish. Not to mention, with continued use, this foundation is said to improve skin clarity. Enjoy 30% off sitewide now through 12/2. Shop Now 9. Josie Maran Topless Tangerine Treats Body Butter, Fragrance Mist, Sugar Scrub Gift Set Source:other You can never go wrong with a gift set, especially for your loved one who loves fragrance. The Josie Maran Topless Tangerine Treats set gives gift lovers a taste of its beloved citrus scent with a body butter, sugar scrub, and a hair and body mist, perfect for layering. Enjoy 29% off from 11/28 to 12/1. Shop Now 10. Neutrogena Collagen Bank 15% Vitamin C Serum Source:Brand Reduce the appearance of discoloration and plump your skin with this drugstore find. The high-potency serum is formulated with collagen, vitamin C, and a 2% PHA that works to gently exfoliate, even skin tone, and boost radiance. Enjoy 20% off from 11/27 to 12/1. Shop Now 11. Camille Rose Algae Renew Deep Conditioning Mask Source:Courtesy of Brand Nothing says nourishment like a deep conditioner. The Camille Rose Algae Renew Deep Conditioning Mask stands as a fan-favorite for its moisturizing and strengthening benefits. Infused with blue-green algae and mango butter, this mask prevents strands from breaking, shedding, and thinning, all while sealing in moisture. Enjoy $10 off all full-sized products from 11/28 to 12/1. Shop Now