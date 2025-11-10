How To Nail The Ralph Lauren Christmas Aesthetic: 10 Decor Essentials For Timeless Style

TikTok has officially declared 2025 the year of the Ralph Lauren Christmas and we’re not mad at it. The trend that’s taking over home feeds is all about embracing warmth, heritage, and that old-money holiday charm we’ve secretly missed. Check out 10 décor essentials you need for timeless style inside.

Inspired by Ralph Lauren’s signature blend of Americana and British countryside elegance, the look celebrates timeless textures, deep colors, and cozy sophistication. Think less “minimalist chic” and more “Grandma’s house, but make it couture.”

As IBTimes notes, this aesthetic rejects sterile minimalism for rich navy, burgundy, and hunter green tones paired with plaids, warm gold accents, and candlelight. The vibe? A roaring fireplace, a snifter of brandy, and Bing Crosby crooning in the background. Interior stylist Preston Konrad calls it “a feeling more than a style,” where the goal is to make a home feel collected, not curated.

Layering is the secret. Mix tartan pillows with velvet throws, leather trays, and aged brass candlesticks for a classic yet modern look. Don’t worry about perfection. The slightly crooked ribbons and mismatched ornaments only add to its authenticity. Fresh greenery is key, too: pine, magnolia leaves, and citrus garlands add natural texture and scent.

In case you’re searching for your own special Ralph Lauren Christmas essentials:

Another video of a TikToker sharing how she’s decorating with the Ralph Lauren Christmas theme in mind:

This TikTok user shared five design elements to get you in the Ralph Lauren Christmas spirit:

According to Apartment Therapy, tartan patterns are the cornerstone of this look. Whether it’s Blackwatch, Keighley, or Doncaster, these iconic Scottish weaves embody Ralph Lauren’s refined, nostalgic spirit. They work on everything from bedding and table runners to tree skirts and stockings, grounding your space in warmth and sophistication.

For those looking to recreate this viral décor moment, here are 10 Ralph Lauren Christmas essentials to transform your space:

1. Tartan Throw Blanket Source:Instagram Drape over an armchair for instant luxury. 2. Velvet Accent Pillows Source:Instagram Deep tones make any space feel lush. 3. Crystal Candleholders Source:Instagram Reflect candlelight for that fireside glow. 4. Brass or Gold Accents Source:Instagram Add vintage polish to your tablescape or living room interior. 5. Leather Accessories Source:Instagram Think coasters, trays, or wrapped gifts. 6. Cashmere or Wool Stockings Source:Instagram Classic textures never go out of style. 7. Plaid Dinnerware Source:Instagram Perfect for creating layered, textured tablescapes. 8. Fresh Greenery Garland Source:Instagram Bring the outdoors in with pine or cedar. 9. Antique Ornaments Source:Instagram Aged metallics tie in the heritage feel. 10. Warm Lighting Source:Instagram Soft amber bulbs or candlelight set the mood.