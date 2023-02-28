Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Serve Up A Double Dose Of Chocolate At The ‘Creed III’ Premiere

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Jesus blessed us when he made Michael B. Jordan and his Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors. These fine chocolate specimens are serving a double dose of sexy as enemies in the upcoming boxing flick that checks all the boxes. And by boxes we mean, chiseled abs, puckered lips, and punches. Amen. Last night, the cast assembled at the LA premiere where they posed for photos and reminded us that all of the cast is just as fine!

Tessa Thompson looked stunning in a glistening gold corset dress by Wiederhoeft FW23 RTW that cinched her waist and accentuated her decolletage. Her on-screen hubby MBJ (and latest Calvin Klein model) put a fashionable foot forward in a sleek black Givenchy FW23 RTW suit paired with a Tiffany brooch; styled by Jason Bolden.

Jonathan Majors came through in an equally impressive paisley print suit. Other celebs in attendance included Serena Williams, Chloe Bailey, Big Sean, and more. Keep scrolling for more looks from the star-studded evening.