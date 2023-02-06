Jonathan Majors Oozes Sexy On The Cover Of Ebony Magazine

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Will someone please turn the air conditioner on in here because we are sweating! Jonathan Majors graced the cover of Ebony Magazine’s February Issue with his robust presence, and homeboy is FINE!!!!!!

Jonathan Majors is making the people swoon just in time for Valentine’s Day. His current magazine cover with Ebony Magazine has sexy written all over it, and it’s a shame how many times we’ve gawked at it. Majors is major on the cover, sporting nothing but Dsquared shorts, a Marquise Foster cape, Golden Goose sneakers, and a bare, burly chest that looks like the perfect place for perching.

In the tantalizing video on Ebony’s Instagram, the Creed III actor is holding a bouquet of red roses as he stares seductively into the camera. He tosses the bouquet around and then sensually throws a stem at the camera (we imagined ourselves catching it). Majors then continues to play with the camera, moving nonchalantly and striking a subtle smile here and there.

In the issue, the Ant Man and the Wasp actor surprisingly reflects on the times when he wasn’t considered a sex symbol. “I was told many times that I didn’t have swagger. I was told I wasn’t cool. I was forced to be an individual in order to survive. I had to believe in my own way of doing things. And that’s what swagger is, you know,” stated Majors.

To lust or read more, click here.

