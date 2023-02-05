Cardi B, Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, H.E.R And More Hot Celebs Attended Clive Davis’s Pre-Grammy Gala In Style

After a three-year hiatus (with it being virtual in 2021), Clive Davis’s Pre-Grammy Party is back with its usual loads of high fashion moments. The “Clive Party” is one of the most anticipated Grammy’s festivities. The who’s who among Hollywood is known to swarm the event in jaw-dropping threads. This notorious party boasts some of the most popular celebrities on the planet. It’s not unusual to catch Cardi B or Beyonce and Jay Z draped in their finest while frolicking throughout the fete, and this year was no different. Big names like Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, H.E.R, Jennifer Hudson graced the gala with their chic appearance. And of course, we’ve got the scoop on their outfits.
The fashion theme for Clive’s gala appeared to have been ultra-sexy because the stars’ ensembles definitely gave alluring vibes. From plunging necklines to thigh-high boots, the celebutante’s brought the heat. Scroll down for the details of their looks!
1. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B looked snatched in a leather, patchwork custom Roberto Cavalli gown. She paired the garb with matching opera-length gloves and a gold choker necklace.
2. OffsetSource:Getty
Offset matched his lovely wife’s fly in a black, vintage suit adorned with a red collar and gold buttons.
3. Jennfier HudsonSource:Getty
Jennifer Hudson sparkled in a silver, sequin gown that hugged her curves perfectly. She matched the look with a sleek bob hairdo and diamond jewelry.
4. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo hit the Clive Party up with her beau wearing an Alexander Mcqueen black and blue raffia fringe dress. She complemented her sexy garb with black, thigh-high sock boots.
5. H.E.R.Source:Getty
H.E.R. was her usual fly self in a see-through Fendi pant set with a matching purse and embellished oversized sunglasses.
6. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
One thing about Lil Nas X, he’s going to put the fashion on! He graced the Clive Party with his presence in a metallic Moschino suit. He chose the no-shirt route and accessorized the look with black, platform boots and a chain necklace.
7. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey took the plunge in a ravishing, see-through Cucculelli Shaheen gown. She accented her look with diamond drop earrings, and her locs were pulled back to reveal her gorgeous face.
8. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
Chloe Bailey was elegant in a black vintage-inspired gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and a tiered bottom. She wore velvet, opera-length gloves to match the top half of her dress. Her hair was pulled back into a bun with tendrils framing her face.
9. Chance the RapperSource:Getty
Chance the Rapper looked debonair in an electric blue, double-breasted suit. He wore a black shirt underneath and a pink cap for a pop of color.
10. MiguelSource:Getty
Miguel chose the oversize route in a Fen Chen Wang suit with black sunglasses and silver jewelry.
11. Nafessa WilliamsSource:Getty
Nafessa Williams was all legs at the gala in a black strapless dress complete with a high split and red-lip embellishments. She topped the gown off with a black veil hat that added much pizazz to her frock.
12. SerayahSource:Getty
Serayah served curves in a red, metallic, glove-in bodysuit. She covered the top in a matching wrap skirt that featured a seductive split. Her hair was styled in a 90’s hairstyle with a full bang in the front and hanging long in the back.
13. Angela SimmonsSource:Getty
Angela Simmons clung tight to her man Yo Gotti in a red, strapless Monot dress with Jimmy Choo x Mugler strappy heels. She wore her hair in a half down style, and her accessories included drop diamond earrings and a dainty diamond necklace. Yo Gotti complemented her look in a black velvet double-breasted tuxedo and a black turtleneck. He adorned his look with diamond studs and a diamond necklace.