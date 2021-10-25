Level Up: 20 Times Ciara’s Style Left Us Speechless

Marsha B. an Editor for HelloBeautiful, the owner of Introvert N the City, and a travel enthusiast from Brooklyn, NY. Instagram: @IntrovertNtheCity

Ciara has come a long way from her “My Goodies” days. The singer, dancer, sometimes model, and mother of three has trailblazed her way through the entertainment industry. You will often see her on the cover of somebody’s major magazine, or fashionably posing on the red carpet of a high-profile event. This Texas-native beauty moved all the way up like the Jeffersons.

Ciara has managed to reinvent her career time and time again. Her music and killer dance moves is what got her on the scene, but her strong sense of fashion is what keeps her there. She is often the fashion fixture of the red carpet. No matter the event, Ciara shuts it down in something daring, jaw-dropping, and unique to her.

Over the years, Ciara showed us that things can only get sexier after motherhood. Although her style has evolved into a more mature version of her, she’s never let go of that inner sexy Scorpio.

In honor of of Ciara’s 36th birthday, we’re revisiting the 20 times Ciara left us speechless on in the world of fashion.