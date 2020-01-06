Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The Golden Globes After-Parties

After the show is the after-party!
The 2020 Golden Globes were an event in itself, despite not one Black performer taking home an award, but be clear: The party didn’t stop because the GG’s ignored folks such as Lupita Nyong’o, Jharell Jerome and Sterling K. Brown. On Sunday night, Black Hollywood stepped out and stunted in Los Angeles with a costume change or two to keep the celebration going.
So from Tika Sumpter to Janet Mock to LaLa Anthony to Storm Reid, here are are some of our favorite HBO, InStyle/Warner Brothers after-party looks. Slay!!!
1. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty
2. Aja Naomi KingSource:WENN
3. Tika SumpterSource:Getty
4. Storm ReidSource:WENN
5. Janet MockSource:Getty
6. Susan Kelechi WatsonSource:WENN
7. Garcelle BeauvaisSource:Getty
8. La La AnthonySource:Getty
9. Ibtihaj MuhammadSource:WENN
10. Odell Beckham Jr.Source:Getty
11. J. AlexanderSource:WENN
12. Jackie Joyner-KerseeSource:WENN
13. Nika WilliamsSource:WENN
14. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
15. Folake OlowofoyekuSource:Getty
16. Kyra Robinson and Mike EppsSource:Getty
17. Yahya Abdul-Mateen IISource:Getty
19. Meagan TandySource:Getty
20. Skai JacksonSource:Getty
