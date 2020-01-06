CLOSE
2020 Golden Globe Awards , After Parties , Cynthia Erivo
Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The Golden Globes After-Parties

Posted 11 hours ago

After the show is the after-party!

The 2020 Golden Globes were an event in itself, despite not one Black performer taking home an award, but be clear: The party didn’t stop because the GG’s ignored folks such as Lupita Nyong’o, Jharell Jerome and Sterling K. Brown. On Sunday night, Black Hollywood stepped out and stunted in Los Angeles with a costume change or two to keep the celebration going.

So from Tika Sumpter to Janet Mock to LaLa Anthony to Storm Reid, here are are some of our favorite HBO, InStyle/Warner Brothers after-party looks. Slay!!!

1. Yara Shahidi

The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet Source:Getty

2. Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King at the after-party for HB... Source:WENN

3. Tika Sumpter

The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet Source:Getty

4. Storm Reid

Storm Reid at the after-party for HBO 77... Source:WENN

5. Janet Mock

The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet Source:Getty

6. Susan Kelechi Watson

InStyle Warner Bros Golden Globe After Party Source:WENN

7. Garcelle Beauvais

The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet Source:Getty

8. La La Anthony

The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Inside Source:Getty

9. Ibtihaj Muhammad

Ibtihaj Muhammad at the after-party for... Source:WENN

10. Odell Beckham Jr.

2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content Source:Getty

11. J. Alexander

J. Alexander at the after-party for HBO... Source:WENN

12. Jackie Joyner-Kersee

Jackie Joyner-Kersee at the after-party... Source:WENN

13. Nika Williams

Nika Williams at the after-party for HBO... Source:WENN

14. Cynthia Erivo

Warner Brothers and InStyle 21st Annual Post Golden Globes After Party Sponsored By L'Oreal Paris & Secret Source:Getty

15. Folake Olowofoyeku

Warner Brothers and InStyle 21st Annual Post Golden Globes After Party Sponsored By L'Oreal Paris & Secret Source:Getty

16. Kyra Robinson and Mike Epps

Warner Brothers and InStyle 21st Annual Post Golden Globes After Party Sponsored By L'Oreal Paris & Secret Source:Getty

17. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Warner Brothers and InStyle 21st Annual Post Golden Globes After Party Sponsored By L'Oreal Paris & Secret Source:Getty

19. Meagan Tandy

Warner Brothers and InStyle 21st Annual Post Golden Globes After Party Sponsored By L'Oreal Paris & Secret Source:Getty

20. Skai Jackson

Warner Brothers and InStyle 21st Annual Post Golden Globes After Party Sponsored By L'Oreal Paris & Secret Source:Getty
