Black Hollywood Mesmerized In Menswear Fashion For Elle Women In Hollywood

Posted 16 hours ago

Elle Women in Hollywood is a gathering of celebs in the industry who are brought together by Elle Magazine to celebrate being women! It’s an empowering event that brings out Hollywoods heavy hitters. For 2019, the cover star is Zendaya. It was cute to see her Euphoria co-star, Storm Reid come out in support as well as women like Indya Moore and Janet Mock in attendance and representing Black, trans women. The event was held in Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

We called out our favorite beauty and fashion looks from the event. Keep on clicking to see the best looks!

1. ZENDAYA

2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood - Arrivals Source:Getty

Elle Magazine cover star Zendaya showed up looking sleek with this natural makeup.

2. ZENDAYA

2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood - Arrivals Source:Getty

She wore Spring/Summer 2020 Peter Do.

3. JAMEELA JAMIL

2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood - Arrivals Source:Getty

Actress Jameela Jamil donned a rosy red lip and silvery cat eye for Elle Women in Hollywood.

4. JAMEELA JAMIL

2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood - Arrivals Source:Getty

In Azzaro.

5. STORM REID

2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood - Arrivals Source:Getty

The Euphoria actress, Storm Reid rocked braids to Elle Women In Hollywood.

6. STORM REID

2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood - Arrivals Source:Getty

Storm Reid went for a hip menswear vibe on the carpet.

7. JANET MOCK

ELLE's 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus - Inside Source:Getty

Janet Mock is shining with this pink metallic eye and copper lip.

8. JANET MOCK

2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood - Arrivals Source:Getty

We’re so here for the oversized bowtie!

9. INDYA MOORE

2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood - Arrivals Source:Getty

Pose actress Indya Moore looked great in this gray plum lip. Her metallic eye is stunning.

10. INDYA MOORE

2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood - Arrivals Source:Getty

In Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2017.

