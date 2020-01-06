RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful At The 2020 Golden Globes

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards are underway, bringing us fabulous red carpet fashion from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Black Hollywood came out to shine in bold colors to celebrate film and TV’s biggest night and see who takes home the coveted gold statue.
Honey, from Billy Porter to Cynthia Erivo to Tiffany Haddish, the fashion was on point tonight too! Take a look:
Check back, we’re updating the best of Golden Globes fashion throughout the night.
1. Beyoncé and Jay-Z
2. Lisa Bonet and Jason MomoaSource:Getty
3. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
4. Kerry Washington & Natasha LyonneSource:Getty
5. Zoe KravitzSource:Getty
6. Zoe KravitzSource:Getty
7. Tiffany HaddishSource:Getty
8. Tiffany HaddishSource:Getty
9.
10. Billy PorterSource:Getty
11. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
12. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
13. Cynthia Erivo and Billy PorterSource:Getty
14. Wesley SnipesSource:Getty
15. Winnie HarlowSource:Getty
16. Barry JenkinsSource:Getty
17. Winnie HarlowSource:Getty
18. Barry Jenkins and partner director Lulu WangSource:Getty
19. Zuri HallSource:Getty
20. Zuri HallSource:Getty
21. E! News Host Nina ParkerSource:Getty
22. E! News Host Nina ParkerSource:Getty
23. Karen PittmanSource:Getty
24. Janina GavankarSource:Getty
25. Jennifer LopezSource:Getty
26. Gugu Mbatha-RawSource:Getty
27. Gugu Mbatha-RawSource:Getty
28. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
