RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful At The 2020 Golden Globes

Posted 24 hours ago

Winnie Harlow, Zoe Kravitz, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Kerry Washington

Source: Frazer Harrison, Frazer Harrison, Frazer Harrison, Todd Williamson / Getty

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards are underway, bringing us fabulous red carpet fashion from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Black Hollywood came out to shine in bold colors to celebrate film and TV’s biggest night and see who takes home the coveted gold statue.

Honey, from Billy Porter to Cynthia Erivo to Tiffany Haddish, the fashion was on point tonight too! Take a look:

Check back, we’re updating the best of Golden Globes fashion throughout the night.

1. Beyoncé and Jay-Z

2. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Kerry Washington

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

4. Kerry Washington & Natasha Lyonne

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Zoe Kravitz

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Zoe Kravitz

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

7. Tiffany Haddish

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

8. Tiffany Haddish

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

9.

10. Billy Porter

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Cynthia Erivo

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Cynthia Erivo

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

13. Cynthia Erivo and Billy Porter

Moët And Chandon At The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

14. Wesley Snipes

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. Winnie Harlow

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

16. Barry Jenkins

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

17. Winnie Harlow

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

18. Barry Jenkins and partner director Lulu Wang

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

19. Zuri Hall

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

20. Zuri Hall

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

21. E! News Host Nina Parker

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. E! News Host Nina Parker

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

23. Karen Pittman

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

24. Janina Gavankar

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

25. Jennifer Lopez

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Arrivals Source:Getty

26. Gugu Mbatha-Raw

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

27. Gugu Mbatha-Raw

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

28. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty
