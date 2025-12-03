Red Carpet Rundown: Chanel’s Latest Show Was In An NYC Subway

The NYC Subway isn’t exactly glamorous but it set the stage for Chanel’s latest fashion show. The abandoned Bowery Station in downtown Manhattan, was the backdrop for the Chanel Métiers d’art show.

The underground setting was everything—raw, real, stylish, and instantly recognizable. From the metal staircases and chipped paint to the moody, dimly lit backdrop, it was a clever, very NYC choice.

Models reflected everyday looks with a luxury twist, walking the runway in off-the-shoulder jackets, I Love NYC tees stuffed into handbags, and elevated staples that mirrored the energy of real commuters—just with that unmistakable Chanel polish.

Luxury Label Ambassador A$AP Rocky Lights Up The Platform At Chanel’s Most Recent Runway Show

And the front row matched that same energy. As the new ambassador of Chanel, A$AP Rocky was one of the faces spotted on the platform.

The Chanel ambassador wore green-and-blue tweed Chanel jacket with frayed edges and bold red button accents. He paired it with sharp black trousers, a crisp white shirt, and a deep burgundy Chanel flap bag worn effortlessly over the shoulder.

The rapper also wore a black and yellow tie that matched the inside fabric of his blazer. That’s what we call coordination at its finest!

From The Court To Chanel’s Subway, Angel Reese Is Winning

Angel Reese, who told CNN that the show was her first time “on the New York subway,” also stole the “dim” spotlight. And the WNBA star looked TF good.

She showed up in a sleek all-black Chanel look, pairing a sheer fitted knit dress with a matching cardigan, sheer tights, pointed pumps, and a classic flap bag. Her soft updo with a swooped bang and bronze makeup pulled it all together.

The star power didn’t stop there.

Teyana Taylor Rocks Red, Black, & White Striped Fringe At The Chanel Subway Show

Teyana Taylor arrived serving her own version of subway chic, rocking a red, black, and white fringe knit look with a striped skirt and black oval sunglasses. Her sculpted pixie cut and bold glam added just the right amount of edge. The Rose of Harlem has been rocking her pixie lately and we are loving it.

