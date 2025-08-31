Ayo Edebiri Makes Her Venice Festival Debut In Chanel
Ayo Edebiri’s Venice Debut Gave Us Red Carpet Drama & Daytime Chic In Chanel
Ayo Edebiri is stepping fully into her leading lady era.
The Bear star made her Venice Film Festival debut this weekend for the premiere of After the Hunt, and she did it in style. From a romantic white suit with modern tailoring to a bold red gown dripping in old-Hollywood glamour, Ayo served two fashion moments that show she is exactly who she says she is: a star who knows how to work a carpet, camera, and own the spotlight.
Ayo Edebiri Venice Red Carpet: Old-Hollywood Glam Courtesy Of Chanel
For the film’s premiere, Ayo floated down the red carpet in a custom Chanel gown. The strapless design was pure drama: a structured bodice that hugged her frame, cascading folds of fabric gathered with delicate ruby buttons, and a sweeping train that mirrored the carpet itself.
In other words, the lady in red has entered the chat. The bright hue against her glowing skin was chef’s kiss. Ayo’s red Chanel moment was a timeless reminder that bold shades live their best lives on melanin skin.
Ayo completed her look with minimal jewelry and her soft waves framing her face, styled by celebrity hairstylist Jacob Aaron. For an extra layer of glamour, Aaron finished her look with Parfums de Marly Delina Hair Perfume.
“For the finishing touch for Ayo’s look, I sprayed the Parfums de Marly Delina Hair Perfume. The fresh and elegant notes of this scent linger beautifully in the hair, leaving an unforgettable aura,” Aaron shared with HB.
Ayo kept her makeup natural with a soft bronzy glow, lashes, and a glossy nude lip.
Ayo Edebiri Venice Daytime Look: Crisp Chanel Suiting With A Modern Edge
Earlier that day, Ayo attended the official photo call in a white Chanel suit that brought modern cool to a timeless silhouette. The fitted blazer featured asymmetrical buttons and a slight peplum flare at the waist. Her relaxed, wide-leg trousers created a sharp yet effortless proportion play. A touch of gold hardware added just the right detail, paired with nude strappy sandals.
Ayo pulled her hair back into a loose, romantic updo with face-framing strands – perfect for daytime light and cameras. For makeup, she leaned soft and fresh: dewy skin, brushed brows, and a hint of rose on the lips.
This is Ayo’s first Venice Film Festival, and she did not come to play. Ayo ate up every look, showing the Italian—and global—crowd that she is every bit of who she says she is.
Ayo is confident, talented, stunning, and stylishly coming into her own.
- Megan Thee Stallion’s Copper Hair Is Absolutely ‘Bonita’ In New Instagram Post
- Jonathan Majors Sheds Tears While Talking About He And Meagan Good’s Marriage
- Teyana Taylor Said What She Said, Claps Back At Divorce Commentary
- Quinta Brunson Files For Divorce From Husband Kevin Jay Anik: Here’s What We Know
- I Was Honored At The SuperMom Mission Gala With These Other Powerhouse Black Mothers
-
‘Always Work On Your Next Move’—Kandi Burruss Talks Leaving ‘Housewives,’ Broadway Wins, And Her Mogul Mindset
-
Derm Diaries: This HBCU Student Shares Her Personal Journey With Atopic Dermatitis
-
How These HBCU Seniors Balance Eczema Care & Confidence
-
3 HBCU Students Share Their Skincare Routines For Managing Atopic Dermatitis
-
Remembering Sharon Chuter: The Beauty Boss Who Changed The Industry
-
Teyana Taylor And Aaron Pierre Are The Moment At Her 'Escape Room' Event
-
The Beauties Popped Out For Barbados Kadooment Day
-
The Grand Dame Returns: #RHOP's Karen Huger Reportedly Set For Early Release