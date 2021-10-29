Celebs Did Not Come To Play For Halloween 2021

It’s Halloween, and we couldn’t be more excited! While most people are looking forward to the parties, the haunted houses, the candy, and whatnot – we are on the edge of our seats waiting for the epic celebrity costumes! In the past, celebrities have wowed us with their creative renditions of movie characters, other celebrities, etc. So it’s only right for us to expect them to turn their Halloween costume swag up 1,000 more times this year.

A few celebrities have jumped ahead of the game and have posted their Halloween looks to their Instagram pages already, and if this is how they are coming for Halloween 2021 – we are in for a real treat (or trick)! From model Tabria Majors’ amazing recreation of Ciara’s throwback videos and looks to rapper Nia Kay as rapper The Brat herself, these celebrities are slaying Halloween…and it’s only right we give them their props. Check out the celeb costumes that have us in a trance below!