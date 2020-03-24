CoronaHair: Celebrity Women Are Rocking Braids During The Quarantine

Thanks to the coronavirus, our beauty salons and nail spas are closed indefinitely. But if you were apart of the lucky few, you saw the shutdown coming and got your hair did! And not just any style, braids. Because braids are the best hairstyle to have at a time like this!
Celebrities like Justine Sky, Teirra Mari and Jordyn Woods are rocking knotless braids, a trendy new version of the box braid while our good friends Skai Jackson took us back to the 90s with her jumbo braids. Check out all the celeb ladies looking their best in braids.
1. Justine Skye
Justine Skye can do no wrong when it comes to hair. Seriously, is there any style she can’t rock? Our good sis gave us a glimpse at her collaborative collection with H&M and showed off her booty length knotless braids.
2. Teairra Mari
Teairra Mari is bare faced, braided and beautiful. The reality TV star thanked her hairstylist for slaying her corona locks. “Thanks @mya_bliss for my corona hair😩!!! I’m literally staying in lol,” she captioned the well-lit photo.
3. Marsai Martin
Blackish star Marsai Martin is showing off her long braids as she slays the #savagechallenge.
4. Skai Jackson
Skai Jackson went old school with her braids, giving us 90s vibes with these jumbo box braids.
5. Joie Chavis
Joie Chavis gave us bohemian chic with her curly knotless braids.
6. Demetria Mckinney
Demetria McKinney took us back to our youth with these beaded braids.
7. Jordyn Woods
Braids are a black girl’s best friend by the pool. Jordyn was all braided up on Zaya Nurai Island before we entered the quarantine.
8. Ryan Destiny
Ryan Destiny has been rocking her braids for a minute now and we can tell by all her new growth. Still flawless though!