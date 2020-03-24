CLOSE
#CoronaHair: Celebrity Women Are Rocking Braids During The Quarantine

Posted 12 hours ago

Thanks to the coronavirus, our beauty salons and nail spas are closed indefinitely. But if you were apart of the lucky few, you saw the shutdown coming and got your hair did! And not just any style, braids. Because braids are the best hairstyle to have at a time like this!

Celebrities like Justine Sky, Teirra Mari and Jordyn Woods are rocking knotless braids, a trendy new version of the box braid while our good friends Skai Jackson took us back to the 90s with her jumbo braids. Check out all the celeb ladies looking their best in braids.

1. Justine Skye

Justine Skye can do no wrong when it comes to hair. Seriously, is there any style she can’t rock? Our good sis gave us a glimpse at her collaborative collection with H&M and showed off her booty length knotless braids.

2. Teairra Mari

Teairra Mari is bare faced, braided and beautiful. The reality TV star thanked her hairstylist for slaying her corona locks. “Thanks @mya_bliss for my corona hair😩!!! I’m literally staying in lol,” she captioned the well-lit photo.

3. Marsai Martin

View this post on Instagram

Day 5😅 #savagechallenge Dance by @queen.kekeeee

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

Blackish star Marsai Martin is showing off her long braids as she slays the #savagechallenge.

4. Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson went old school with her braids, giving us 90s vibes with these jumbo box braids.

5. Joie Chavis

View this post on Instagram

werkn’ from home 😷

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

Joie Chavis gave us bohemian chic with her curly knotless braids.

6. Demetria Mckinney

Demetria McKinney took us back to our youth with these beaded braids.

7. Jordyn Woods

View this post on Instagram

👣

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Braids are a black girl’s best friend by the pool. Jordyn was all braided up on Zaya Nurai Island before we entered the quarantine.

8. Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny has been rocking her braids for a minute now and we can tell by all her new growth. Still flawless though!

