CoronaHair: Celebrity Women Are Rocking Braids During The Quarantine

Thanks to the coronavirus, our beauty salons and nail spas are closed indefinitely. But if you were apart of the lucky few, you saw the shutdown coming and got your hair did! And not just any style, braids. Because braids are the best hairstyle to have at a time like this!

Celebrities like Justine Sky, Teirra Mari and Jordyn Woods are rocking knotless braids, a trendy new version of the box braid while our good friends Skai Jackson took us back to the 90s with her jumbo braids. Check out all the celeb ladies looking their best in braids.