Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

When The Coat Is The Outfit: A Gallery Of Our Fav Celebs In Some Serious Outerwear

Published on January 18, 2026

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rihanna’s $18,000 Prada shearling coat did exactly what a great winter coat should do: steal the entire moment. Spotted in New York City supporting A$AP Rocky during his Saturday Night Live appearance on January 17, Rihanna made cold-weather dressing look effortless in this unforgettable piece.

The Bajan princess wore a brand-new Prada shearling and cloth coat with a dramatic statement brown collar. It demanded attention before you noticed anything else. She layered the luxury piece over a casual track jacket, giving the look a high-low mix that felt easy and cool.

The contrast created an eye-catching silhouette that only Rih Rih could pull off.

Related Stories

Alongside the coat, Rihanna kept everything else sharp and simple. She wore a NYC fitted, a black pencil skirt, and Loewe’s New Comic boots in two-tone stretch lambskin and suede. The metallic donut ankle chain added edge and retails for $2,300. It’s moments like this that explain why Rihanna is a fashion icon.

There’s something about the way she puts it on that always feels fresh.

When the Coat Is The Outfit: A Gallery Of Our Fav Celebs With Serious Outerwear Game

And Rihanna isn’t the only one owning winter outerwear right now. Our faves—from Angel Reese and GloRilla to Teyana Taylor, Savannah James, and more—have been stepping out in coats that do all the talking. Some dressed up. Others dressed down. Some shine courtside. Others are made for everyday street style.

Because let’s be real: a lot of times, the coat is the outfit. When outerwear is the moment, what you wear underneath becomes a supporting character.

See our gallery of celebrity coat looks for inspiration. Whether your coat lineup is already stacked or you’re still searching for the right one, these looks prove winter dressing doesn’t have to be complicated.

When the coat does the work, everything else falls into place.

1. A High-Shine Red Statement

Teyana Taylor shows how a coat can double as eveningwear. She stepped out in a glossy red Tom Ford trench. Whew! The belted waist, strong shoulders, and rich color brought drama without going overboard. Add sleek sunglasses and heels, and the coat becomes the main event.

2. Pop of Color Energy

Kandi Burruss stepped out in a bold lime green jacket. It brought instant energy to a classic denim look. The cropped silhouette paired with a printed headscarf felt playful and fresh. When winter neutrals feel tired, a coat like this changes everything.

3. Sheer Drama Courtside

Jordyn Woods turned a courtside appearance into a fashion moment. She wore a long black shearling coat over a plunging black top and relaxed denim. The oversized texture brought drama. The jeans kept things trendy. It’s proof that a statement coat can elevate a basic top and jeans.

4. Shaggy Fur, Sexy Streetstyle

Kandi made our inspo list twice because we are loving how this Georgia girl is giving couture in the cold. For this look, she completed a cream monochromatic moment with a cropped shaggy fur over-the-top jacket. The Furry God Mother Custom Fur Apparel coat was the perfect shade for the fit, and adds a playful yet sophisticated touch. And the length is just right to show off Kandi’s tiny waist and corset.

5. Cool Girl Casual

Savannah James delivered relaxed luxury in a cropped neutral Victor Weinsanto jacket. Her look is for the girls who love quiet luxury. She paired it with distressed denim and pointed-toe heels. The soft tones kept things polished. The proportions felt modern and wearable. This is the kind of coat that works for everyday plans and nights out.

6. Courtside In Full Color

Angel Reese made courtside style look effortless in a vibrant orange coat with a plush fur collar from Daniel’s Leather. The structured shape and rich texture made the coat the focal point. From the coordinating bag to the lace-up boots, this was outerwear doing exactly what it should do.

7. The Essential : A Black Bubble Coat

Sometimes you just need a cute black bubble coat. The simple outwear keeps you warm, elevates any streetwear fit, and if cropped, shows off all your curves. Here Big Glo posed courtside in a cropped black bubble coat with tights and chunky combat boots. We love this sleek but trendy look.

Related Tags

fur coat most recent Newsletter
More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Claressa Shields and Papoose attend Wynn Records Presents: Claressa Shields Signing Celebration

Papoose On Mute? Fans Accuse Pap Of Ignoring Comments About Claressa Shields Until Rihanna Entered The Chat

Bossip
LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 127

Bossip
Live Aid Concert

Before Neo-Soul Had A Name, There Was Sade — 6 Songs That Make Her Eternal

MadameNoire
Zeta Phi Beta Founders Day

Fine! FINER! Finest! Celebrating 13 Women Who Represent The Zeta Phi Beta Legacy On Their 106th Founders Day

MadameNoire
Trending
The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Influencer Kristy Scott Posts Revenge Dress, Activates Bob While Social Media Auditions To Be Her New Husband

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Olandria Carthen Stuns At ‘Bridgerton’ Ball

Lee Daniels Presents "Ain't No Mo'" First Preview On Broadway
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Who is Mona Love AKA ‘Don’t Call Me White Girl?’

The Salute THEM Awards - 15th Anniversary Of Café Mocha Radio Show
5 Items
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Trend Alert: Marsai Martin, Serena Williams, & Simone Biles Are Posting Like Its 2016 Again

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Who Is Wendell Carter Jr.? Angel Reese’s Rumored Boyfriend

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close