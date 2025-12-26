Fab Parties, Fashionable Family Photos And Festive Pajamas: How Celebrities Spent Christmas

Christmas has officially come and gone, bringing us joyous celebrity moments. From fabulous Christmas cards to romantic engagements (Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend Karl Anthony popped the question on the top of the Empire State building), and epic parties (Niecy Nash), the holiday season culminated on Thursday and thanks to social media we get to see it all.

Cardi B showed an image from inside her home on Christmas with her babies Kulture Kiari Cephus, Wave Set Cephus, Blossom and new baby with Steffon Diggs. Cardi captioned the carousel of candid shots, “The perfect Christmas picture don’t exist in this house.” With Kulture and Wave posing in her fab holiday looks and Cardi’s billowing tresses as she cradled her newborn, it was perfectly imperfect.

Celebrity Christmas 2025

Niecy Nash hosted her epic annual holiday party with Adrienne Maloof where toys were donated to the children affected by the LA Fires.

Kelly Rowland her boys suited up for a debonair family pictures while Barack and Michelle Obama shared a flirty photo reminding us that Black love is forever. Keep scrolling to see how our favorite celebrities spent Christmas 2025.

1. Cardi B If there was a perfect image of imperfection, it would be Cardi’s family photo on Christmas of her holding her newborn and posing with her children. 2. Victoria Monét Victoria Monét posed in front of the Christmas tree for a gorgeous Christmas photo with her Grammy award nominated daughter Hazel Monét Gaines. 3. Angela Bassett Angela Bassett took a solo shot in front of her grand Christmas tree wearing a festive pink and red silk set. 4. The Combs Family The Combs Family may be missing their patriarch this holiday but they were all smiles for their annual family photo. 5. The Wilsons Ciara and Russell Wilson took a classic pajama pic with their four children, Future Jr, Sienna, Win, and Amora, under the tree. 6. J. Lo J. Lo showed off her curves in a sexy sparkling wine gown as she prepared for a lavish dinner spread. 7. Danielle Brooks & Family Danielle Brooks and her husband posed for an adorable photo with their daughter Freeya. 8. Barack And Michelle Obama Our forever FLOTUS and POTUS showed us the beauty of enduring Black love on Christmas with this fashionable and flirty photo. 9. Kandi Burruss The Burruss family united for a fun family photo. Even Todd tucker was in the picture amid he and Kandi’s highly-publicized divorce. 10. Ginuwine Ginuwine was surrounded by all the lovely women in his life on Christmas. 11. Kelly Rowland Kelly Rowland and her kings posed for a fashionable family photo on the holiday.