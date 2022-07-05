Firecrackers, Fashion & Family: How These Celebs Celebrated The 4th Of July

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Whether you celebrate the 4th of July or Juneteenth, we can all agree Independence Day is a holiday we enjoy spending on the grill, in the pool, and with family and friends. This 4th of July served us fireworks and fashion as our favorite celebs stepped out in fine looks or kept it chill at home with family-friendly festivities.

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James served us a mommy/daughter slay. Jayda Cheaves was spotted on the scene in Saint Laurent and JT, of the city Girls, shed some tears while watching fireworks with her boo Lil Uzi Vert.

Check out how these celebs spent the 4th of July.