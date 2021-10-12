Lizzo On Cardi B’s Birthday Bashment: ‘We Came Out To Get Down Island Style’

Cardi B celebrated her 29th birthday in Dancehall Queen style with a lit bashment party for the books! The mother of two, who recently gave birth to her son on September 4,2021, celebrated her birthday in style with the who’s who of Hollywood including her husband Offset. From Megan thee Stallion to Normani, singer Ella Mai (who busted a mean wine), Teyana Taylor and Karrueche, it was a star-studded lituation.

“We all came out tonight to celebrate Cardi and get down island style. She is crazy humble and that’s what we all love about her the most,” said Lizzo when we caught up with her before entering the LA hotspot.

With a live performance from Jamaican sensation Shenseea, Dancehall Queen Spice and dancers who brought the passa passa vibes, the night was filled with lots of dancing and that was appropriate for the “Dancehall Queen” theme. The biggest surprise of the night came from her husband; Offset who gifted her with a huge mansion in the Dominican Republic.

“You can’t help but love Cardi. She has a very sweet spirit and energy about herself. This is the way to turn up the last year of your twenties with a culture jam. She loves embracing her Latin and Afro-Caribbean lifestyle and of course all of her supporters have come out to support her. We are about to have a ball and turn up,” said Sevyn Streeter, who wore a sexy colorful two-piece look paired with yellow boots.

Big Latto was also in attendance. She sent positive birthday vibes Cardi”s way. “Happy birthday Cardi. You are truly a queen who does it all. She just dropped a baby for goodness’s sake and now she is back working and enjoying life. She is a renaissance woman who literally can do it all.”

The Caribbean vibes were high as everyone in attendance followed the assignment and came dressed in pure dancehall attire. See who wore what, below: