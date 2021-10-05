Mary J Blige Was Casually Chic At The Screening The System: A Dialog On Bias And Breast Health Panel Discussion

Yesterday, Mary J. Blige sat on the Screening the System: a dialogue on bias and breast health panel to raise awareness on preventative care and the importance of early detection for breast cancer screening. The Grammy-award winning singer looked casually chic as she discussed her personal journey with the disease that is killing Black woman at a rapid rate. Because several of her friends and family members have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer, the Power Book II: Ghost actress is using her platform to raise awareness.

A detailed post on the panel discussion and my exclusive interview with Mary will be coming to HelloBeautiful some time this week. In the meanwhile, I had to snag outfit details from the Queen of hip Hop, who casually slayed the stage in a striped wrap dress and gorgeous tan boots.

“Mary, where did you get your dress?” I asked. “Intermix! I love their stuff! I buy most of my things from Intermix online. I don’t remember the designer, but that’s where I bought it. They have the best dresses,” she raved. “My boots are from Paris Texas.”

Mary took the stage in the Johanna Striped Rib Knit Dress by Nicholas. Her signature blonde hair cascaded down both of her shoulders, and she wore a pair of tan Paris Texas boots on her feet. With her makeup done to perfection, and her nails bejeweled to the gods, Mary J Blige was everything I expected her to be and then some.

Mary’s outfit details serve as a prelude to an in-depth conversation of breast health. During the panel discussion, she talks about the importance of saving lives through early detection. She also encourages families to have candid conversations about family health history. Stay tuned for a full recap!

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Believes Her Aunt Would Have Survived Her Battle With Breast Cancer If She Got Diagnosed Earlier

Mary J. Blige Posed Her Nude And Flawless 50-Year-Old Body On The Gram

Mary J Blige Says She’s Single And ‘Doing The Most’ In The September Issue Of InStyle Magazine