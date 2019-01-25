Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters

Remember when folks tried to clown Blue Ivy Carter’s natural hair, calling it “nappy” and “unkempt”? Or when some of y’all thought it was cute to give Beyonce advice on how to comb her baby’s afro? Or when “106th & Park” got cancelled after teasing a toddler?

Well now, I’m sure those same folks are gagging in the wake of new pics of the beautiful 7-year-old with a thick luxurious mane and more hair than her edgeless haters’ entire bloodline combined.

Take a look:

The queen of world, Blue Ivy! 😌❤️ pic.twitter.com/dePy7B4HeT — Baby boy (@beysvogue) January 25, 2019

Thankfully, Black Twitter didn’t skip a beat to point out the irony of how the butt of tasteless jokes has now become everybody and their mama’s hair goals.