Red Carpet Rundown: Black-ish Cast Celebrates Series Finale at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture

As the popular sitcom Black-ish comes to an end, the stars of the show are making their rounds at different events. While we are sad to see the television show go, we love the fashion that some stars are pulling off at these farewell gatherings.
The Black-ish crew is known for slaying a look or two on and off the screen. We enjoyed seeing each of the actors and actresses set trends in the hair and fashion lanes. From gold bamboo earrings to afros, the cast has rocked it all – and we were eating up every minute of it.
Lately, the queens of Black-ish have been working some lovely ensembles that made us look twice. For the Series Finale celebration at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, they brought the style, and of course, we covered it. Check out how Tracee, Marsai, and Yara stepped on necks at their latest red-carpet shindig. Also, catch the Black-ish finale on April 19th.
1. Marsai MartinSource:Getty
We’ve watched Marsai Martin bud into a gorgeous young lady. Her transformation has been nothing short of amazing. At the Black-ish series finale event, she was a sight to see in a bronze Marcobologna backless dress that featured a thigh-high split. Marsai paired the dress with black pumps. She was styled by Bryon Javar.
2. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee is absolutely one of our favorite style icons, and this dress proves why. Tracee wore a sequin, lizard print Bottega Veneta dress that featured a front split. She rocked cream knee-length boots with the look. Tracee was styled by Karla Welch.
3. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty
When it comes to fashion, Yara can do no wrong. This beauty graced the carpet in a Harbison black, strapless gown that featured a yellow and white print and a balloon skirt. She paired the look with yellow pumps. Yara was styled by Jason Bolden.